2019 Outlook: Trey Quinn

2019 fantasy player outlook for Trey Quinn, WR, WAS

Trey Quinn could be a sneaky Fantasy option this season given Washington's need at receiver, and Quinn could be Jamison Crowder's replacement in the slot. Washington's depth chart at receiver this year features Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson, Jordan Reed and rookies Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon, and coach Jay Gruden has already starting praising Quinn, saying "I'm ready to watch Trey Quinn jump in that slot role and dominate the position. I'm excited for him." He's someone to watch in training camp, and he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues, especially in PPR. He appeared in two games in 2018 and scored 13 PPR points in one outing.

