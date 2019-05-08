2019 Outlook: Troy Fumagalli

2019 fantasy player outlook for Troy Fumagalli, TE, DEN

Troy Fumagalli missed his rookie season in 2018 with a hernia injury, but he should be ready for training camp and will compete for the No. 2 tight end job in Denver behind rookie Noah Fant. Fumagalli's main competition will come from Jeff Heuerman and Jake Butt, although Butt is coming off last year's torn ACL. Fumagalli could be the best Fantasy option of this trio, and he had 46 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns during his senior season at Wisconsin. But his production should be limited as long as Fant is healthy. Fumagalli is not worth drafting in most leagues this season.

