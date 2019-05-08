2019 Outlook: Ty Johnson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Ty Johnson, RB, DET

Maryland's Ty Johnson brings speed to the Lions offense and special teams. At Maryland he had nearly 4,200 all-purpose yards in his career and averaged 7.6 yards per rush. He's not a physical back but he does have some nice feet, is capable of catching passes and is tough. Expect him to compete for a role on special teams first, then crack the offense if opportunities present themselves. Only long-term thinkers need apply for Johnson's skills with a late-round pick.

Our Latest Stories