2019 Outlook: Tyler Eifert

2019 fantasy player outlook for Tyler Eifert, TE, CIN

Someone's going to draft Tyler Eifert in every league this summer because he scores at about a 50 percent clip. That's great, but he's missed 34 games over the past three seasons with a slew of injuries including a broken ankle in 2018. Can he stay healthy and become a Fantasy superstar like he was in 2015? It's possible, but no one should risk more than a late-round pick on finding out. If his Week 1 matchup looks good, he could be a streaming tight end to begin the year.

