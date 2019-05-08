2019 Outlook: Tyler Higbee

2019 fantasy player outlook for Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR

Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett will again share tight end duties for the Rams, but Everett is the better Fantasy option of the two. Higbee is the better blocker, which earns him slightly more playing time, but his Fantasy value is limited. In 2018, Higbee had just two games with double digits in PPR points. He isn't expected to do much better this season with the Rams getting Cooper Kupp (ACL) back, along with Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods. Ignore Higbee in most formats on Draft Day.

