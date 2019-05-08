2019 Outlook: Tyler Kroft

2019 fantasy player outlook for Tyler Kroft, TE, BUF

The Bills signed Tyler Kroft to bolster their tight end depth, but it shouldn't mean much for Fantasy purposes. Kroft has had golden opportunities to become relevant over the past two seasons and had mixed results. A 404-yard, seven-score campaign in 2017 was nice, but a foot injury held him to four catches in five games in 2018. Ultimately, Kroft should land as the Bills' top tight end but not put up meaningful numbers from week to week. You might enlist Kroft as a one-week replacement during the year when he has a good matchup.

Our Latest Stories