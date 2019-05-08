2019 Outlook: Tyler Lockett

The Case For: The Seahawks didn't throw it often in 2018, but when they threw it to Tyler Lockett good things happened. He caught more than 80 percent of his targets, averaged almost 17 yards per reception and scored once every seven targets. It was arguably the most efficient wide receiver season of all time. While Doug Baldwin's absence certainly factored in, we have no guarantee Baldwin is going to bounce back. He was never fully healthy in 2018 and that hasn't changed as of April. Lockett may just be the No. 1 receiver on this team moving forward. ... The Case Against: It's hard to explain just how few targets Lockett had. Every other top-18 receiver from 2018 had at least 75 catches. This Seahawks offense is just too run-heavy to produce a reliable Fantasy option at wide receiver. Lockett is best left for best-ball leagues where you don't have to decide when to start him.