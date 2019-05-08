2019 Outlook: Tyreek Hill
2019 fantasy player outlook for Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
At the time of publication, Tyreek Hill's status with the Chiefs and NFL is up in the air following an alleged child abuse situation with his 3-year-old son. In April, the Chiefs released a statement saying Hill would not be taking part in any team activities. He also could be facing a lengthy suspension by the NFL. It's a situation to monitor, and news could clearly change by the time you're reading this. While his Fantasy implications are not the priority here, it's something we need to address, and Hill's outlook will be determined by his playing status. If he somehow managed to play 16 games, Hill would be worth drafting in Round 2 of most formats, but at the time of publication, we can't recommend drafting him in most leagues.
