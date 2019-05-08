2019 Outlook: Tyrell Williams

The Raiders signed receiver Tyrell Williams to a four-year, $44 million contract this season, and he's expected to start opposite Antonio Brown. Williams should have the chance for a healthy amount of targets in Oakland, which wasn't always the case with the Chargers. In 2018, Williams only had three games with more than five targets, and he only scored double digits in PPR in four outings. We saw in 2016 when Keenan Allen was out for the Chargers with a torn ACL that Williams could be a quality Fantasy option. That season, Williams scored at least 12 PPR points in 10 games. He might not perform at that level with the Raiders, but that would be the hope since he should get more passes thrown in his direction. He's worth drafting in all leagues with a late-round pick.