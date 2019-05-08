2019 Outlook: Tyrod Taylor
2019 fantasy player outlook for Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC
Tyrod Taylor signed up with the Chargers to back up Philip Rivers, ending a four-year run where he began the season as a starter. If he ever had the chance to play, Taylor would be at the helm of one of the league's most diversified offenses. He could become a Fantasy stud if Rivers were to miss time. That should be enough to make him a very late-round pick in two-QB leagues, especially if one were to draft Rivers first.
