2019 Outlook: Tyrod Taylor

2019 fantasy player outlook for Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC

Tyrod Taylor signed up with the Chargers to back up Philip Rivers, ending a four-year run where he began the season as a starter. If he ever had the chance to play, Taylor would be at the helm of one of the league's most diversified offenses. He could become a Fantasy stud if Rivers were to miss time. That should be enough to make him a very late-round pick in two-QB leagues, especially if one were to draft Rivers first.

