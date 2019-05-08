2019 Outlook: Vance Mcdonald

There's a chance Vance McDonald becomes a good Fantasy tight end, but it'll take a lot of touchdowns and plenty more targets. Maybe it can happen - he will no longer share the field with Jesse James and the Steelers will use McDonald, among others, to help replace Antonio Brown's production. McDonald has seen five-plus targets in 10 of 21 games with the Steelers already, so it wouldn't take too much for him to get the target bump needed to help his numbers. Unfortunately, McDonald is considered injury prone (23 games missed) and has never been a strong yardage contributor (70-plus yards in four of 73 career games). Your best move is to take him late as an early-season streaming tight end, especially if you like his schedule to begin the year.