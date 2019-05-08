2019 Outlook: Vernon Davis

2019 fantasy player outlook for Vernon Davis, TE, WAS

Vernon Davis will again be the No. 2 tight end in Washington, and his Fantasy value will remain tied to Jordan Reed's health. On his own, Davis has limited upside, even with a receiving corps lacking talent. But if Reed is out due to injury - and he's missed 17 games over the past three seasons - then Davis would be worth adding off the waiver wire. Keep an eye on what happens with Reed during the season, but don't plan on drafting Davis if Reed is healthy.

