2019 Outlook: Vikings

The Vikings have finished as a top-12 DST in each of the last four seasons - can they make it five in a row? They have the talent to do it after finishing in third in sacks (50), ninth in points allowed (21.3) and fourth in yards allowed (309.7). Retaining Anthony Barr was a big key this offseason, but getting Everson Griffen back after he sat out five games in 2018 is huge. Expect the Vikings pass rush to put all kinds of pressure on their opponents and expect the secondary (led by Xavier Rhodes) to take advantage. Mike Zimmer's crew will see the likes of Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Patrick Mahomes, Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson and of course Aaron Rodgers in 2019, but it's still a talented enough unit to deliver Fantasy numbers. Expect the Vikings DST to get drafted by the end of Round 12.