2019 Outlook: Virgil Green

2019 fantasy player outlook for Virgil Green, TE, LAC

Virgil Green will be a reserve tight end for the Chargers, and he's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. In 2018, Green split playing time with Antonio Gates with Hunter Henry (ACL) out. Henry is back this season, so Green will likely post minimal production. His best asset is his blocking, and he has just five touchdowns over eight NFL seasons. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

