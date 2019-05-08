2019 Outlook: Wayne Gallman

2019 fantasy player outlook for Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG

Wayne Gallman could open the season as the No. 2 running back for the Giants, which would make him the handcuff for Saquon Barkley. And that makes him Fantasy relevant, at least in deeper leagues. While Gallman would never produce like Barkley if given the starting job because of a Barkley injury, he could get the shot at plenty of touches. Keep an eye on Gallman's role in training camp, and he could be worth a late-round pick in deeper formats, especially if you draft Barkley in Round 1.

