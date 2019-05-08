2019 Outlook: Wendell Smallwood

2019 fantasy player outlook for Wendell Smallwood, RB, PHI

Wendell Smallwood will open the season as a reserve running back for the Eagles, and he has limited Fantasy value coming into the year. Philadelphia added Jordan Howard this offseason via trade, and the Eagles spent a second-round pick on rookie Miles Sanders. Along with Corey Clement and Josh Adams on the roster, it could be tough for Smallwood to get consistent touches this year. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Smallwood is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues at best.

