2019 Outlook: Wendell Smallwood
2019 fantasy player outlook for Wendell Smallwood, RB, PHI
Wendell Smallwood will open the season as a reserve running back for the Eagles, and he has limited Fantasy value coming into the year. Philadelphia added Jordan Howard this offseason via trade, and the Eagles spent a second-round pick on rookie Miles Sanders. Along with Corey Clement and Josh Adams on the roster, it could be tough for Smallwood to get consistent touches this year. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Smallwood is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues at best.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...