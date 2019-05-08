2019 Outlook: Wil Lutz

2019 fantasy player outlook for Wil Lutz, K, NO

Wil Lutz has finished as a top-10 kicker for three consecutive seasons - a fourth seems likely given the state of the Saints offense. Specifically, he's had at least 30 field goal tries every year, helping him achieve massive numbers. In 2018, Lutz made a career-best 93.3 percent of his field goals and all but one of his 53 extra points. With Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and the rest of the Saints loading up for another explosive season, Lutz figures to reap the rewards in the kicking game. He's a no-brainer worth taking with one of the last 20 picks on Draft Day.

