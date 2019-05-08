2019 Outlook: Will Dissly
2019 fantasy player outlook for Will Dissly, TE, SEA
Will Dissly could be a sleeper Fantasy tight end this season, but first he has to prove he's healthy after last year's knee injury. And coach Pete Carroll said in March that Dissly might not be ready until training camp. He appeared in four games in 2018 before getting hurt, but he scored at least 13 PPR points in two of those outings. Keep an eye on his recovery, and Dissly could be worth a late-round flier in all leagues if he's healthy for the start of the season.
