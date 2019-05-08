2019 Outlook: Will Fuller

2019 fantasy player outlook for Will Fuller, WR, HOU

The Case For: When Fuller has played with Deshaun Watson, they've been virtually unstoppable. He has 1,000-yard potential over a full season and has posted a ridiculous touchdown rate with Watson. Teams simply cannot stop him while also giving DeAndre Hopkins the attention he deserves. ... The Case Against: There is really very little reason to believe Fuller can handle a full 16-game season. He's recovering from a torn ACL right now and has only played 17 games over the past two seasons combined. He's a fine bench option with upside but certainly not someone you want to rely on.

Our Latest Stories