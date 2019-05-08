2019 Outlook: Will Grier

2019 fantasy player outlook for Will Grier, QB, CAR

Will Grier was an electric quarterback prospect at West Virginia, but he'll begin his NFL career backing up Cam Newton in Carolina. Mastering the air-raid offense, Grier totaled 7,359 yards and 71 passing touchdowns in 22 games. When he got into a rhythm, he was nearly impossible to stop. He also had 20 interceptions, a nod to high-risk gunslinger tendencies that sent his draft stock tumbling. He's an older rookie (24) and was also suspended for a year for failing a drug test, but if he dedicates himself to staying sharp, he'll be impactful once he gets a chance to play. With Newton's shoulder ailing, it's possible that could be sooner than later. He's worth a very late pick in seasonal two-QB leagues as well as in all long-term formats.

