2019 Outlook: Willie Snead
2019 fantasy player outlook for Willie Snead, WR, BAL
Willie Snead is expected to work as the Ravens' top slot receiver in 2019. That's what he did in 2018, finishing with 10 games with at least 10 PPR Fantasy points - but zero with 15 or more. That lack of upside is exactly what Fantasy managers tend to avoid on Draft Day. Perhaps he'll be helpful as a low-rent bye-week replacement during the season, but not as a weekly high-volume pass-catcher.
