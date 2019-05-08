2019 Outlook: Zach Ertz

The Case For: Ertz may be listed as a tight end, but he's the No. 1 receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles. Only five receivers had more targets than Ertz in 2018, and only Michael Thomas caught more passes. While Ertz did finish a full point per game behind Travis Kelce in PPR, he would have ranked as the No. 10 wide receiver in the format. He's one of the few tight ends who should be drafted regardless of whether you have to start one. He's also a nice consolation prize in the third round if you don't draft Kelce. ... The Case Against: For some guys it's really hard to find a case against, so I'm reaching a little bit here. But Ertz does have another talented tight end in Philadelphia in Dallas Goedert, and it's possible his numbers regress a little off his career year. Also, Nick Foles is gone, so if Carson Wentz suffers yet another injury, Ertz could actually see his production impacted.