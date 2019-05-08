2019 Outlook: Zach Pascal

2019 fantasy player outlook for Zach Pascal, WR, IND

Zach Pascal has an uphill battle for playing time with the Colts. He was pretty effective in scattered opportunities but never was a consistent contributor. He already had no shot to unseat T.Y. Hilton for a starting job, but now must prove he's better than gigantic receiver Devin Funchess and speedster Parris Campbell. Expect Pascal to play on a limited basis, making him a Fantasy option to forget.

