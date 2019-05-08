2019 Outlook: Zach Zenner
2019 fantasy player outlook for Zach Zenner, RB, DET
Zach Zenner will compete for a roster spot in training camp this summer. The Lions like Zenner and even game him some legit playing time late last season, but they also like Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson, both of whom figure to be atop the depth chart. Until Zenner lays claim to a good role in the Detroit run game, Fantasy folks shouldn't consider him for a spot on their benches.
