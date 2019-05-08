2019 Outlook: Zane Gonzalez

2019 fantasy player outlook for Zane Gonzalez, K, ARI

Zane Gonzalez is expected to be the starting kicker for the Cardinals this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He spent five games with Arizona in 2018, and he made 7-of-9 field goals, including two from 50-plus yards, as well as 5-of-6 PATs. The Cardinals offense is in rebuilding mode this year, so Gonzalez isn't expected to get many scoring chances. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

