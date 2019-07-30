2019 Outlook: Zay Jones
2019 fantasy player outlook for Zay Jones, WR, BUF
Zay Jones will be anywhere from the No. 1 to No. 4 receiver for the Bills this season, and he's worth a late-round pick in all formats. Buffalo's top receivers are Jones, John Brown, Robert Foster and Cole Beasley. While Beasley is the likely option in the slot, we could see Jones emerge as the No. 1 target for Josh Allen, or he could fall to No. 4 on the depth chart. This is Jones' third season in the NFL, so hopefully a breakout is coming, and he played well to close 2018 with at least 17 PPR point in three of his final five games. Still, we need to see how Buffalo decides to use all of its receivers and where Jones slots in on the depth chart. He could emerge as a sleeper with a late-round flier this year.
