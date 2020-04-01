2020 Dynasty Fantasy Football: Latest tight end tiers and rankings after free agency movement

I don't know that there's a more helpful process on Draft Day than tiering. It's more helpful than ranking in that you don't necessarily have to rank players in a way that artificially puts one above another. It's probably even better than projections, though I'd have a hard time building my tiers without first doing my projections.

But what's the point? For me, it's to show me what groups of players resemble each other in value so that I can make better choices when choosing between positions and players. But resemble does not mean "equal to." There are tiers within tiers, especially if you don't want to have 15 tiers at a position. With that in mind, I highlighted a few players in the tiers below that really don't fit in any tier with a short description of how I feel about them in Dynasty below the tiers.

Also, you'll notice, the formatting is different for this round of Dynasty tiers. I thought it might be more helpful to see them all together. Let me know what you think.

Darren Waller: All Waller did in his first year as a starter was catch 90 passes for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns. He was just the sixth tight end since 1992 to earn more than 110 targets and average better than 9 yards per target. The others were really good. But Waller is also 27 years old and took a circuitous route to becoming a star. If the Raiders draft a receiver in the first round, those targets could dry up.

O.J. Howard: Yeah, we're still debating the upside of Howard. He was one of the biggest disappointments in Fantasy in 2019, but the addition of Tom Brady is just enough to keep us hanging on. Howard is still just 25 years old and he's still supremely talented. Hopefully Brady helps him break through.

T.J. Hockenson: Like Howard, Hockenson was a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. He started with a bang in his rookie year, but that may have just been because he started with a game against the Arizona Cardinals. I'm optimistic for Hockenson's long-term future but we have to wait past 2020. He's behind Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones at the very least, and there's likely a regime change coming in Detroit after this year.

Mike Gesicki: Gesicki was an elite prospect as well. He stumbled in his rookie year, but really took off in the second half last year. There's plenty of reason for optimism, but also skepticism. Chan Gailey's spread offense has pretty much never employed a good Fantasy tight end. Also, Gesicki didn't have more than 51 yards in a game before Preston Williams' Week 9 injury.

Jack Doyle: Doyle will be 30 before the season starts and only has one season in his career with more than 600 receiving yards. That being said,, Eric Ebron is out and the Colts have historically been among the league leaders in tight end targets. It shouldn't surprise anyone if Doyle is a top-12 option for the next year or two, but that doesn't make it any easier to get excited about him.

