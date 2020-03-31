2020 Dynasty Fantasy Football — Latest wide receiver tiers and rankings after free agency movement

I don't know that there's a more helpful process on Draft Day than tiering. It's more helpful than ranking in that you don't necessarily have to rank players in a way that artificially puts one above another. It's probably even better than projections, though I'd have a hard time building my tiers without first doing my projections.

But what's the point? For me, it's to show me what groups of players resemble each other in value so that I can make better choices when choosing between positions and players. But resemble does not mean "are equal to." There are tiers within tiers, especially if you don't want to have 15 tiers at a position. With that in mind, I highlighted a few players in the tiers below that really don't fit in any tier with a short description of how I feel about them in Dynasty below the tiers.

Also, you'll notice the formatting is different for this round of Dynasty tiers. I thought it might be more helpful to see them all together. Let me know what you think.

D.J. Chark — Chark has been in the league for two seasons and it's been up and down to say the least. His rookie year was a wash, then he looked like one of the best receivers in the NFL for the first 10 weeks of 2019. Chark came back to earth in the second half, but could be primed for a third-year breakout.

Allen Robinson — Robinson could teach Chark a little something about up and down. He's dealt with terrible quarterback play and injuries, but 2019 was his second top-12 season in his career and he's still just 27. If the quarterback play stabilizes and he stays healthy, Robinson could be a top-12 guy for the next half a decade.

Will Fuller — I don't know how you'd accurately rank Will Fuller. He's looked like a world beater for most of his time with Deshaun Watson but was stuck behind DeAndre Hopkins and couldn't get healthy. He's got a chance to be the No. 1 option for one of the best young quarterbacks in the league but it's impossible to trust him to play 16 games.

Brandin Cooks — We don't know for sure where Cooks is going to play next year but he's younger than Robinson and has more top-12 seasons under his belt. Concussions are a concern, but if Cooks is healthy he may be massively undervalued.

A.J. Green — Green was once one of the top five receivers in the game. He'll be 32 when the seasons starts and has played nine games in the past two seasons, but there's upside if he can connect with Joe Burrow. Hopefully he participates in whatever offseason program the NFL allows.