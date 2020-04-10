2020 Fantasy Football: 0.5 PPR mock draft exit survey includes thoughts on Zack Moss, DeAndre Washington

Our recent 0.5 PPR mock draft took place Thursday afternoon, just hours before the Houston Texans acquired Brandin Cooks. Our drafters weren't privy to that new information when they chose, but they were aware of an under-the-radar signing by the Kansas City Chiefs when they picked up DeAndre Washington, and I asked Tommy Tran about that below. I think it's a great fit and he should garner some sleeper consideration in 2020.

I also asked the 10 other drafters for their thoughts on a variety of rookies, mid-round wide receivers and more. Check out Jamey Eisenberg's recap for the full results.

As for my team, probably the most interesting element is my running back group that includes Joe Mixon and four unproven players, including three rookies. After taking Mixon at 2.02, I grabbed Jonathan Taylor at 3.11, Darrell Henderson at 5.11, A.J. Dillon at 9.11 and Eno Benjamin at 12.02. In general, I think one of the best attributes a Fantasy player can have is a willingness to embrace uncertainty. That may not be more applicable anywhere than at running back, where players have a short shelf life and paying for past production doesn't always guarantee it in the future.

I don't even know where several of these players will be playing in 2020, but I think Taylor is the clear top prospect at the position and Dillon and Benjamin are two of my favorite options further down the board. I can't tell you exactly what to expect in 2020, but I can tell you there are a lot of positive outcomes in their various ranges, and stockpiling many options within that uncertainty gives me a great chance to find something that sticks.

Here are the responses from our CBS Fantasy team:

Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer: You took Ezekiel Elliott third in the PPR draft this week and second in yesterday's 0.5 PPR. Any concern that he's averaged over 350 touches per season, including the playoffs, across four years?

"None whatsoever. The dude was born to play football and he shows it nearly every single week. Who else in the NFL has a successful consistency rate of over 90% over his career?! And by the way, Elliott had a six-week suspension two seasons ago and had next-to-no wear-and-tear coming into 2019 because of his holdout. I hope he and the Cowboys continue to find creative ways to keep him from practicing without involving an injury."

Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer: I like A.J. Green as a bounce-back candidate this year, and you seem to agree, grabbing him at 3.04. What made Green the pick there over other options you were considering?

"I feel like there are a lot of question marks with the Round 3 wide receivers taken in this draft.

I just picked my poison, but I'm really high on the Bengals wide receivers this season expecting Joe Burrow to get them the ball. I honestly wanted Leonard Fournette there but he got taken just a pick ahead of me."

Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer: You drafted both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. What do you think the Green Bay backfield split will be in 2020 after Jones took a step forward while Williams struggled with injuries in 2019?



"I expect a 65/35 split in both snaps and touches, with Jones heavily involved in both the red zone and passing downs. Williams was an upper echelon handcuff pick who the Packers would lean on heavily if Jones suffers an injury."

Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer: You grabbed newFalcons teammates Calvin Ridley and Todd Gurley back to back at the Round 3/4 turn. What are your thoughts on this Atlanta offense for 2020?

"Taking Ridley at the end of Round 3 was easy as my third receiver to go with Chris Godwin and DeAndre Hopkins. I love that start in any format. I didn't want to go Zero RB, and Gurley was the next best option at running back on the board. If healthy, and barring significant competition in the NFL Draft, he should have the chance for a quality season as the featured option for the Falcons. I don't mind these two players for Atlanta — or Julio Jones either, duh — because the Falcons offense should be explosive. Gurley is the bigger risk than Ridley, but I made sure to take plenty of running back depth just in case he fails with James Conner, Cam Akers, Kareem Hunt, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Justin Jackson. I should be fine at running back and receiver with this team."

R.J. White, NFL Draft Editor: Stefon Diggs seems to fall a bit in our drafts, so I was glad to see someone other than myself put some respect on his name when you grabbed him at 5.05. What are your expectations for Diggs in Buffalo?

"I honestly don't know what to expect. I thought the haul of draft picks was a lot for Buffalo to give up, considering we don't know how Diggs will fit into the system in Buffalo. But that same massive price assures us that the team will try and get their money's worth, and that gives him a pretty high floor in terms of targets. I can't say it'll be successful, but once you get to the fifth round, you're not going to find that many high-volume receivers left in the player pool, so I'm happy to have him there and hope he cashes in on the potential to be a top-10 receiver in his new home."

Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer: There are a lot of good, young receivers as we look ahead to 2020, and D.J. Chark is one of them. He can sometimes slip through the cracks a bit, and you got him at 6.07 after his 1,000-yard, eight-touchdown sophomore campaign. Do you think he can take another step forward in Year 3?

"Absolutely he can. Chark is a very good prospect and is still just 23 years old. There's top-12 upside here without a doubt and I'm thrilled to have him as my No. 3 receiver. I also understand that the uncertainty in Jacksonville is why he falls a little bit. In this draft I think he fell a round too far."

Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Today host: Deebo Samuel at 7.01 struck me as good value. What are your thoughts for his role in 2020 after it grew throughout the 2019 season?

"San Francisco needs a true No. 1 wide receiver and I think Samuel could be that guy. While I would expect George Kittle to lead the team in targets, I could see Samuel being a close second, plus he could chip in about 150 rushing yards as well. Samuel has tremendous talent and hopefully is on his way to a 1,000 yard season. Now we just need more TDs!"

Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer: You grabbed three rookie receivers in Henry Ruggs (7.09), Tee Higgins (11.09) and Laviska Shenault (13.09). It's a heralded class of pass-catchers — do you think it has the potential to be as good as 2019's right out of the gate?

"Yes exactly, I think it could be similar to 2019 and my hope is one of those 3 WR makes a nice impact on my team. I felt towards the end of the draft I needed more depth at WR and went with some high upside riskier picks with rookies."

Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer: Zack Moss has been a favorite running back of draftniks outside the top options, with PFF even ranking him first at the position. You grabbed him at 8.10 — what would be an ideal landing spot for him?

"In CBS Sports NFL Draft Writer Ryan Wilson's latest seven-round mock draft, Zack Moss was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Round 3, which would be a great landing spot for him in that high-powered offense. He would be a great compliment in the backfield and could even see more snaps than Ronald Jones if he performs well. Another good spot could be down the state with the Miami Dolphins who are looking for a young running back to pair with Jordan Howard."

Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host: DeAndre Washington caught 36 balls and had 679 yards from scrimmage backing up Josh Jacobs last year. You nabbed him at 11.10 after he signed with Kansas City and reunited with his college quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Do you think he could play a big role for the Chiefs in 2020?

"That's exactly what I was thinking there. Again, looking for upside after locking down some depth at the RB position. In my opinion, another low risk, high reward spot and I think he has a good chance at being a solid contributor or at worst maybe a handcuff situation down the road."

Which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.