2020 Fantasy Football: April two-quarterback mock draft leads to hoarding of all kinds of passers

I can't wait for the NFL Draft to see where all the rookies are going to end up, especially the quarterbacks. Several rosters are going to be impacted with new passers on their teams. And it will change how two-quarterback Fantasy leagues look this year.

In this 12-team, two-quarterback mock draft, which is 0.5 PPR, we had 43 quarterbacks selected. It started with Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in Round 1 and ended with Marcus Mariota in Round 15.

Four managers in this league drafted at least four quarterbacks, including Andrew Baumhor, who took six. Only Tommy Tran drafted just two quarterbacks with Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. More on those rosters later.

Aside from all of the quarterbacks guaranteed starting jobs, we also had guys like Andy Dalton, Jarret Stidham and Mariota drafted, as well as two quarterbacks who are still free agents in Cam Newton and Jameis Winston. And five rookie quarterbacks were drafted in Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts.

Where those rookies go in the NFL Draft could change several of these picks, but we don't know that now. I drafted Herbert and Hurts, who could be great in this format if they start in 2020 -- or potential cut candidates for other waiver-wire moves. I have higher expectations for Herbert to start than Hurts, but Hurts is a sleeper if he can earn playing time.

Of Andrew's six quarterbacks, he has three with starting jobs as of now in Carson Wentz, Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr. He also has Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will likely lose his job as Miami's quarterback to a rookie, as well as Newton and Dalton. Should either of those two get a starting job, then Andrew has plenty of trade bait in this league.

Now, if you draft six quarterbacks in a 17-round draft, you're going to be thin with your depth at other spots. Andrew only has three running backs, although they're good ones in Kenyan Drake, Josh Jacobs and James Conner. Hopefully, he doesn't have a problem with injuries.

His receivers are solid at the top with Michael Thomas and Robert Woods, but he only has rookie Henry Ruggs III, John Brown and Tyrell Williams behind them. One of those guys will have to be a starter. And he does have a standout tight end in Zach Ertz. This team could be great if everyone is healthy.

Tommy took Wilson in Round 3 and Murray in Round 4, but those were his only quarterbacks. Obviously, they're great, but I would have preferred a third quarterback for depth. And Tommy might need help at running back with this roster.

His starters are Devin Singletary and Kerryon Johnson, and his top reserve is a rookie in Cam Akers. He also has Latavius Murray, Peyton Barber and rookie Anthony McFarland Jr. on his bench. He could be solid if Akers and McFarland end up in good situations, but I don't love this group.

Now, Tommy compensated for his running backs with great receivers (Chris Godwin, DeAndre Hopkins, Terry McLaurin, Preston Williams and rookie Denzel Mims) and tight ends (Darren Waller and Austin Hooper). His quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends should overcome any shortcomings at running back, and this is an excellent team.

For my team, I waited on a quarterback and was the last manager to draft my first starter, which was Baker Mayfield in Round 7. R.J. White took a similar approach with Burrow two picks before me, and I was targeting Burrow in that spot.

I paired Mayfield with Teddy Bridgewater in Round 8, and clearly this isn't the ideal quarterback situation in this format. But if you wait on quarterback, you better have some standout players at other positions, which I felt like I did here.

My running backs are the strength of this team with Saquon Barkley, Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon, Marlon Mack and rookie Zack Moss. I drafted Mack in Round 6, which is a steal, but I might have been better off with Matthew Stafford there instead.

At receiver, I have Mike Evans, Adam Thielen, Marquise Brown, Marvin Jones and Hunter Renfrow. I love this group, as well as a breakout tight end in Jonnu Smith.

If Mayfield and Bridgewater are top 15 Fantasy quarterbacks or better then this team will be competitive. I'll also be OK if Herbert or Hurts are a surprise.

Ideally, you'd like to build a team like Heath Cummings did with one quality quarterback in Dak Prescott and two upside secondary options in Gardner Minshew and Drew Lock, as well as Winston. He has good running backs (Aaron Jones, Le'Veon Bell, rookies in D'Andre Swift and J.K. Dobbins), receivers (Davante Adams, T.Y. Hilton, D.J. Chark, Sterling Shepard and Alshon Jeffery) and tight ends (Hayden Hurst and Dallas Goedert), and this might be my favorite team in this mock draft.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of 2 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. R.J. White, NFL Editor

2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

4. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer

5. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

6. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

7. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

8. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

9. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

10. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

12. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 R.J. White C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 Dave Richard E. Elliott RB DAL 3 Jamey Eisenberg S. Barkley RB NYG 4 Will Brinson P. Mahomes QB KC 5 Jack Capotorto D. Cook RB MIN 6 Ben Gretch L. Jackson QB BAL 7 Andrew Baumhor M. Thomas WR NO 8 Meron Berkson A. Kamara RB NO 9 Heath Cummings D. Adams WR GB 10 Chris Towers J. Jones WR ATL 11 George Maselli T. Kelce TE KC 12 Tommy Tran C. Godwin WR TB Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 Tommy Tran D. Hopkins WR ARI 14 George Maselli A. Ekeler RB LAC 15 Chris Towers T. Hill WR KC 16 Heath Cummings A. Jones RB GB 17 Meron Berkson J. Mixon RB CIN 18 Andrew Baumhor K. Drake RB ARI 19 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR 20 Jack Capotorto D. Henry RB TEN 21 Will Brinson N. Chubb RB CLE 22 Jamey Eisenberg M. Evans WR TB 23 Dave Richard M. Sanders RB PHI 24 R.J. White K. Golladay WR DET Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 R.J. White G. Kittle TE SF 26 Dave Richard C. Kupp WR LAR 27 Jamey Eisenberg A. Thielen WR MIN 28 Will Brinson J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 29 Jack Capotorto A. Cooper WR DAL 30 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB FA 31 Andrew Baumhor J. Jacobs RB LV 32 Meron Berkson C. Ridley WR ATL 33 Heath Cummings L. Bell RB NYJ 34 Chris Towers L. Fournette RB JAC 35 George Maselli D. Watson QB HOU 36 Tommy Tran R. Wilson QB SEA Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 Tommy Tran K. Murray QB ARI 38 George Maselli K. Allen WR LAC 39 Chris Towers A. Robinson WR CHI 40 Heath Cummings D. Prescott QB DAL 41 Meron Berkson J. Allen QB BUF 42 Andrew Baumhor R. Woods WR LAR 43 Ben Gretch A. Brown WR TEN 44 Jack Capotorto C. Sutton WR DEN 45 Will Brinson O. Beckham WR CLE 46 Jamey Eisenberg T. Gurley RB ATL 47 Dave Richard D. Brees QB NO 48 R.J. White D. Parker WR MIA Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 R.J. White C. Carson RB SEA 50 Dave Richard T. Lockett WR SEA 51 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gordon RB LAC 52 Will Brinson A. Green WR CIN 53 Jack Capotorto T. Brady QB TB 54 Ben Gretch M. Ryan QB ATL 55 Andrew Baumhor C. Wentz QB PHI 56 Meron Berkson M. Andrews TE BAL 57 Heath Cummings T. Hilton WR IND 58 Chris Towers A. Rodgers QB GB 59 George Maselli S. Diggs WR BUF 60 Tommy Tran D. Singletary RB BUF Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 Tommy Tran T. McLaurin WR WAS 62 George Maselli C. Lamb WR FA 63 Chris Towers D. Williams RB KC 64 Heath Cummings D. Swift RB FA 65 Meron Berkson J. Jeudy WR FA 66 Andrew Baumhor Z. Ertz TE PHI 67 Ben Gretch D. Henderson RB LAR 68 Jack Capotorto T. Boyd WR CIN 69 Will Brinson M. Gallup WR DAL 70 Jamey Eisenberg M. Mack RB IND 71 Dave Richard M. Stafford QB DET 72 R.J. White D. Metcalf WR SEA Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 R.J. White J. Burrow QB FA 74 Dave Richard M. Ingram RB BAL 75 Jamey Eisenberg B. Mayfield QB CLE 76 Will Brinson D. Johnson RB HOU 77 Jack Capotorto B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 78 Ben Gretch D. Jones QB NYG 79 Andrew Baumhor J. Conner RB PIT 80 Meron Berkson J. Goff QB LAR 81 Heath Cummings D. Chark WR JAC 82 Chris Towers B. Cooks WR HOU 83 George Maselli R. Tannehill QB TEN 84 Tommy Tran K. Johnson RB DET Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 Tommy Tran D. Waller TE LV 86 George Maselli R. Mostert RB SF 87 Chris Towers H. Henry TE LAC 88 Heath Cummings J. Dobbins RB FA 89 Meron Berkson D. Samuel WR SF 90 Andrew Baumhor K. Cousins QB MIN 91 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU 92 Jack Capotorto P. Rivers QB IND 93 Will Brinson T. Higbee TE LAR 94 Jamey Eisenberg T. Bridgewater QB CAR 95 Dave Richard J. Landry WR CLE 96 R.J. White D. Montgomery RB CHI Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 R.J. White S. Michel RB NE 98 Dave Richard J. Edelman WR NE 99 Jamey Eisenberg M. Brown WR BAL 100 Will Brinson J. Garoppolo QB SF 101 Jack Capotorto K. Hunt RB CLE 102 Ben Gretch E. Engram TE NYG 103 Andrew Baumhor H. Ruggs III WR FA 104 Meron Berkson D. Guice RB WAS 105 Heath Cummings G. Minshew QB JAC 106 Chris Towers T. Taylor QB LAC 107 George Maselli S. Darnold QB NYJ 108 Tommy Tran A. Hooper TE CLE Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 Tommy Tran C. Akers RB FA 110 George Maselli C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA 111 Chris Towers T. Tagovailoa QB FA 112 Heath Cummings D. Lock QB DEN 113 Meron Berkson J. Howard RB MIA 114 Andrew Baumhor D. Carr QB LV 115 Ben Gretch S. Watkins WR KC 116 Jack Capotorto E. Sanders WR NO 117 Will Brinson R. Jones RB TB 118 Jamey Eisenberg J. Herbert QB FA 119 Dave Richard P. Lindsay RB DEN 120 R.J. White D. Haskins QB WAS Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 R.J. White N. Foles QB CHI 122 Dave Richard N. Fant TE DEN 123 Jamey Eisenberg M. Jones WR DET 124 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND 125 Jack Capotorto J. Jackson RB LAC 126 Ben Gretch D. Johnson WR PIT 127 Andrew Baumhor C. Newton QB CAR 128 Meron Berkson C. Kirk WR ARI 129 Heath Cummings J. Winston QB TB 130 Chris Towers T. Cohen RB CHI 131 George Maselli B. Perriman WR NYJ 132 Tommy Tran P. Williams WR MIA Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 Tommy Tran P. Barber RB WAS 134 George Maselli J. Jefferson WR FA 135 Chris Towers M. Brown RB LAR 136 Heath Cummings H. Hurst TE ATL 137 Meron Berkson J. Love QB FA 138 Andrew Baumhor J. Brown WR BUF 139 Ben Gretch A. Dillon RB FA 140 Jack Capotorto J. Cook TE NO 141 Will Brinson M. Trubisky QB CHI 142 Jamey Eisenberg J. Hurts QB FA 143 Dave Richard D. Slayton WR NYG 144 R.J. White M. Williams WR LAC Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 R.J. White R. Anderson WR CAR 146 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL 147 Jamey Eisenberg J. Smith TE TEN 148 Will Brinson O. Howard TE TB 149 Jack Capotorto J. White RB NE 150 Ben Gretch L. Shenault Jr. WR FA 151 Andrew Baumhor A. Dalton QB CIN 152 Meron Berkson J. Crowder WR NYJ 153 Heath Cummings S. Shepard WR NYG 154 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL 155 George Maselli G. Edwards RB BAL 156 Tommy Tran D. Mims WR FA Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 Tommy Tran L. Murray RB NO 158 George Maselli D. Washington RB LV 159 Chris Towers R. Penny RB SEA 160 Heath Cummings D. Goedert TE PHI 161 Meron Berkson A. Miller WR CHI 162 Andrew Baumhor R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA 163 Ben Gretch N. Harry WR NE 164 Jack Capotorto J. Stidham QB NE 165 Will Brinson T. Coleman RB SF 166 Jamey Eisenberg H. Renfrow WR LV 167 Dave Richard A. Mattison RB MIN 168 R.J. White C. Edmonds RB ARI Round 15 Pos Team Player 169 R.J. White 49ers DST SF 170 Dave Richard M. Mariota QB TEN 171 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Moss RB FA 172 Will Brinson J. Hill RB BAL 173 Jack Capotorto T. Hockenson TE DET 174 Ben Gretch Ravens DST BAL 175 Andrew Baumhor T. Williams WR LV 176 Meron Berkson T. Higgins WR FA 177 Heath Cummings A. Jeffery WR PHI 178 Chris Towers Chiefs DST KC 179 George Maselli Steelers DST PIT 180 Tommy Tran A. McFarland Jr. RB FA Round 16 Pos Team Player 181 Tommy Tran Chargers DST LAC 182 George Maselli I. Smith TE MIN 183 Chris Towers M. Hardman WR KC 184 Heath Cummings Rams DST LAR 185 Meron Berkson Bills DST BUF 186 Andrew Baumhor Bears DST CHI 187 Ben Gretch E. Benjamin RB FA 188 Jack Capotorto J. Tucker K BAL 189 Will Brinson Cowboys DST DAL 190 Jamey Eisenberg Patriots DST NE 191 Dave Richard H. Butker K KC 192 R.J. White W. Lutz K NO Round 17 Pos Team Player 193 R.J. White J. Reagor WR FA 194 Dave Richard Saints DST NO 195 Jamey Eisenberg R. Gould K SF 196 Will Brinson G. Zuerlein K DAL 197 Jack Capotorto Buccaneers DST TB 198 Ben Gretch M. Badgley K LAC 199 Andrew Baumhor Z. Gonzalez K ARI 200 Meron Berkson Y. Koo K ATL 201 Heath Cummings D. Bailey K MIN 202 Chris Towers K. Fairbairn K HOU 203 George Maselli J. Lambo K JAC 204 Tommy Tran M. Gay K TB Team by Team R.J. White Rd Pk Player 1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 24 K. Golladay WR DET 3 25 G. Kittle TE SF 4 48 D. Parker WR MIA 5 49 C. Carson RB SEA 6 72 D. Metcalf WR SEA 7 73 J. Burrow QB FA 8 96 D. Montgomery RB CHI 9 97 S. Michel RB NE 10 120 D. Haskins QB WAS 11 121 N. Foles QB CHI 12 144 M. Williams WR LAC 13 145 R. Anderson WR CAR 14 168 C. Edmonds RB ARI 15 169 49ers DST SF 16 192 W. Lutz K NO 17 193 J. Reagor WR FA Dave Richard Rd Pk Player 1 2 E. Elliott RB DAL 2 23 M. Sanders RB PHI 3 26 C. Kupp WR LAR 4 47 D. Brees QB NO 5 50 T. Lockett WR SEA 6 71 M. Stafford QB DET 7 74 M. Ingram RB BAL 8 95 J. Landry WR CLE 9 98 J. Edelman WR NE 10 119 P. Lindsay RB DEN 11 122 N. Fant TE DEN 12 143 D. Slayton WR NYG 13 146 T. Pollard RB DAL 14 167 A. Mattison RB MIN 15 170 M. Mariota QB TEN 16 191 H. Butker K KC 17 194 Saints DST NO Jamey Eisenberg Rd Pk Player 1 3 S. Barkley RB NYG 2 22 M. Evans WR TB 3 27 A. Thielen WR MIN 4 46 T. Gurley RB ATL 5 51 M. Gordon RB LAC 6 70 M. Mack RB IND 7 75 B. Mayfield QB CLE 8 94 T. Bridgewater QB CAR 9 99 M. Brown WR BAL 10 118 J. Herbert QB FA 11 123 M. Jones WR DET 12 142 J. Hurts QB FA 13 147 J. Smith TE TEN 14 166 H. Renfrow WR LV 15 171 Z. Moss RB FA 16 190 Patriots DST NE 17 195 R. Gould K SF Will Brinson Rd Pk Player 1 4 P. Mahomes QB KC 2 21 N. Chubb RB CLE 3 28 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 4 45 O. Beckham WR CLE 5 52 A. Green WR CIN 6 69 M. Gallup WR DAL 7 76 D. Johnson RB HOU 8 93 T. Higbee TE LAR 9 100 J. Garoppolo QB SF 10 117 R. Jones RB TB 11 124 N. Hines RB IND 12 141 M. Trubisky QB CHI 13 148 O. Howard TE TB 14 165 T. Coleman RB SF 15 172 J. Hill RB BAL 16 189 Cowboys DST DAL 17 196 G. Zuerlein K DAL Jack Capotorto Rd Pk Player 1 5 D. Cook RB MIN 2 20 D. Henry RB TEN 3 29 A. Cooper WR DAL 4 44 C. Sutton WR DEN 5 53 T. Brady QB TB 6 68 T. Boyd WR CIN 7 77 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 8 92 P. Rivers QB IND 9 101 K. Hunt RB CLE 10 116 E. Sanders WR NO 11 125 J. Jackson RB LAC 12 140 J. Cook TE NO 13 149 J. White RB NE 14 164 J. Stidham QB NE 15 173 T. Hockenson TE DET 16 188 J. Tucker K BAL 17 197 Buccaneers DST TB Ben Gretch Rd Pk Player 1 6 L. Jackson QB BAL 2 19 D. Moore WR CAR 3 30 J. Taylor RB FA 4 43 A. Brown WR TEN 5 54 M. Ryan QB ATL 6 67 D. Henderson RB LAR 7 78 D. Jones QB NYG 8 91 W. Fuller WR HOU 9 102 E. Engram TE NYG 10 115 S. Watkins WR KC 11 126 D. Johnson WR PIT 12 139 A. Dillon RB FA 13 150 L. Shenault Jr. WR FA 14 163 N. Harry WR NE 15 174 Ravens DST BAL 16 187 E. Benjamin RB FA 17 198 M. Badgley K LAC Andrew Baumhor Rd Pk Player 1 7 M. Thomas WR NO 2 18 K. Drake RB ARI 3 31 J. Jacobs RB LV 4 42 R. Woods WR LAR 5 55 C. Wentz QB PHI 6 66 Z. Ertz TE PHI 7 79 J. Conner RB PIT 8 90 K. Cousins QB MIN 9 103 H. Ruggs III WR FA 10 114 D. Carr QB LV 11 127 C. Newton QB CAR 12 138 J. Brown WR BUF 13 151 A. Dalton QB CIN 14 162 R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA 15 175 T. Williams WR LV 16 186 Bears DST CHI 17 199 Z. Gonzalez K ARI Meron Berkson Rd Pk Player 1 8 A. Kamara RB NO 2 17 J. Mixon RB CIN 3 32 C. Ridley WR ATL 4 41 J. Allen QB BUF 5 56 M. Andrews TE BAL 6 65 J. Jeudy WR FA 7 80 J. Goff QB LAR 8 89 D. Samuel WR SF 9 104 D. Guice RB WAS 10 113 J. Howard RB MIA 11 128 C. Kirk WR ARI 12 137 J. Love QB FA 13 152 J. Crowder WR NYJ 14 161 A. Miller WR CHI 15 176 T. Higgins WR FA 16 185 Bills DST BUF 17 200 Y. Koo K ATL Heath Cummings Rd Pk Player 1 9 D. Adams WR GB 2 16 A. Jones RB GB 3 33 L. Bell RB NYJ 4 40 D. Prescott QB DAL 5 57 T. Hilton WR IND 6 64 D. Swift RB FA 7 81 D. Chark WR JAC 8 88 J. Dobbins RB FA 9 105 G. Minshew QB JAC 10 112 D. Lock QB DEN 11 129 J. Winston QB TB 12 136 H. Hurst TE ATL 13 153 S. Shepard WR NYG 14 160 D. Goedert TE PHI 15 177 A. Jeffery WR PHI 16 184 Rams DST LAR 17 201 D. Bailey K MIN Chris Towers Rd Pk Player 1 10 J. Jones WR ATL 2 15 T. Hill WR KC 3 34 L. Fournette RB JAC 4 39 A. Robinson WR CHI 5 58 A. Rodgers QB GB 6 63 D. Williams RB KC 7 82 B. Cooks WR HOU 8 87 H. Henry TE LAC 9 106 T. Taylor QB LAC 10 111 T. Tagovailoa QB FA 11 130 T. Cohen RB CHI 12 135 M. Brown RB LAR 13 154 D. Freeman RB ATL 14 159 R. Penny RB SEA 15 178 Chiefs DST KC 16 183 M. Hardman WR KC 17 202 K. Fairbairn K HOU George Maselli Rd Pk Player 1 11 T. Kelce TE KC 2 14 A. Ekeler RB LAC 3 35 D. Watson QB HOU 4 38 K. Allen WR LAC 5 59 S. Diggs WR BUF 6 62 C. Lamb WR FA 7 83 R. Tannehill QB TEN 8 86 R. Mostert RB SF 9 107 S. Darnold QB NYJ 10 110 C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA 11 131 B. Perriman WR NYJ 12 134 J. Jefferson WR FA 13 155 G. Edwards RB BAL 14 158 D. Washington RB LV 15 179 Steelers DST PIT 16 182 I. Smith TE MIN 17 203 J. Lambo K JAC Tommy Tran Rd Pk Player 1 12 C. Godwin WR TB 2 13 D. Hopkins WR ARI 3 36 R. Wilson QB SEA 4 37 K. Murray QB ARI 5 60 D. Singletary RB BUF 6 61 T. McLaurin WR WAS 7 84 K. Johnson RB DET 8 85 D. Waller TE LV 9 108 A. Hooper TE CLE 10 109 C. Akers RB FA 11 132 P. Williams WR MIA 12 133 P. Barber RB WAS 13 156 D. Mims WR FA 14 157 L. Murray RB NO 15 180 A. McFarland Jr. RB FA 16 181 Chargers DST LAC 17 204 M. Gay K TB

