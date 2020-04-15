2020 Fantasy Football: April two-quarterback mock draft leads to hoarding of all kinds of passers
Jamey Eisenberg analyzes the most interesting teams in our two quarterback mock draft.
I can't wait for the NFL Draft to see where all the rookies are going to end up, especially the quarterbacks. Several rosters are going to be impacted with new passers on their teams. And it will change how two-quarterback Fantasy leagues look this year.
In this 12-team, two-quarterback mock draft, which is 0.5 PPR, we had 43 quarterbacks selected. It started with Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in Round 1 and ended with Marcus Mariota in Round 15.
Four managers in this league drafted at least four quarterbacks, including Andrew Baumhor, who took six. Only Tommy Tran drafted just two quarterbacks with Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. More on those rosters later.
Aside from all of the quarterbacks guaranteed starting jobs, we also had guys like Andy Dalton, Jarret Stidham and Mariota drafted, as well as two quarterbacks who are still free agents in Cam Newton and Jameis Winston. And five rookie quarterbacks were drafted in Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts.
Where those rookies go in the NFL Draft could change several of these picks, but we don't know that now. I drafted Herbert and Hurts, who could be great in this format if they start in 2020 -- or potential cut candidates for other waiver-wire moves. I have higher expectations for Herbert to start than Hurts, but Hurts is a sleeper if he can earn playing time.
Of Andrew's six quarterbacks, he has three with starting jobs as of now in Carson Wentz, Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr. He also has Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will likely lose his job as Miami's quarterback to a rookie, as well as Newton and Dalton. Should either of those two get a starting job, then Andrew has plenty of trade bait in this league.
Now, if you draft six quarterbacks in a 17-round draft, you're going to be thin with your depth at other spots. Andrew only has three running backs, although they're good ones in Kenyan Drake, Josh Jacobs and James Conner. Hopefully, he doesn't have a problem with injuries.
His receivers are solid at the top with Michael Thomas and Robert Woods, but he only has rookie Henry Ruggs III, John Brown and Tyrell Williams behind them. One of those guys will have to be a starter. And he does have a standout tight end in Zach Ertz. This team could be great if everyone is healthy.
Tommy took Wilson in Round 3 and Murray in Round 4, but those were his only quarterbacks. Obviously, they're great, but I would have preferred a third quarterback for depth. And Tommy might need help at running back with this roster.
His starters are Devin Singletary and Kerryon Johnson, and his top reserve is a rookie in Cam Akers. He also has Latavius Murray, Peyton Barber and rookie Anthony McFarland Jr. on his bench. He could be solid if Akers and McFarland end up in good situations, but I don't love this group.
Now, Tommy compensated for his running backs with great receivers (Chris Godwin, DeAndre Hopkins, Terry McLaurin, Preston Williams and rookie Denzel Mims) and tight ends (Darren Waller and Austin Hooper). His quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends should overcome any shortcomings at running back, and this is an excellent team.
For my team, I waited on a quarterback and was the last manager to draft my first starter, which was Baker Mayfield in Round 7. R.J. White took a similar approach with Burrow two picks before me, and I was targeting Burrow in that spot.
I paired Mayfield with Teddy Bridgewater in Round 8, and clearly this isn't the ideal quarterback situation in this format. But if you wait on quarterback, you better have some standout players at other positions, which I felt like I did here.
My running backs are the strength of this team with Saquon Barkley, Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon, Marlon Mack and rookie Zack Moss. I drafted Mack in Round 6, which is a steal, but I might have been better off with Matthew Stafford there instead.
At receiver, I have Mike Evans, Adam Thielen, Marquise Brown, Marvin Jones and Hunter Renfrow. I love this group, as well as a breakout tight end in Jonnu Smith.
If Mayfield and Bridgewater are top 15 Fantasy quarterbacks or better then this team will be competitive. I'll also be OK if Herbert or Hurts are a surprise.
Ideally, you'd like to build a team like Heath Cummings did with one quality quarterback in Dak Prescott and two upside secondary options in Gardner Minshew and Drew Lock, as well as Winston. He has good running backs (Aaron Jones, Le'Veon Bell, rookies in D'Andre Swift and J.K. Dobbins), receivers (Davante Adams, T.Y. Hilton, D.J. Chark, Sterling Shepard and Alshon Jeffery) and tight ends (Hayden Hurst and Dallas Goedert), and this might be my favorite team in this mock draft.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of 2 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.
