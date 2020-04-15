Play

2020 Fantasy Football: April two-quarterback mock draft leads to hoarding of all kinds of passers

Jamey Eisenberg analyzes the most interesting teams in our two quarterback mock draft.

I can't wait for the NFL Draft to see where all the rookies are going to end up, especially the quarterbacks. Several rosters are going to be impacted with new passers on their teams. And it will change how two-quarterback Fantasy leagues look this year.

In this 12-team, two-quarterback mock draft, which is 0.5 PPR, we had 43 quarterbacks selected. It started with Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in Round 1 and ended with Marcus Mariota in Round 15. 

Four managers in this league drafted at least four quarterbacks, including Andrew Baumhor, who took six. Only Tommy Tran drafted just two quarterbacks with Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. More on those rosters later.

Aside from all of the quarterbacks guaranteed starting jobs, we also had guys like Andy Dalton, Jarret Stidham and Mariota drafted, as well as two quarterbacks who are still free agents in Cam Newton and Jameis Winston. And five rookie quarterbacks were drafted in Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts.

Where those rookies go in the NFL Draft could change several of these picks, but we don't know that now. I drafted Herbert and Hurts, who could be great in this format if they start in 2020 -- or potential cut candidates for other waiver-wire moves. I have higher expectations for Herbert to start than Hurts, but Hurts is a sleeper if he can earn playing time.

Of Andrew's six quarterbacks, he has three with starting jobs as of now in Carson Wentz, Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr. He also has Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will likely lose his job as Miami's quarterback to a rookie, as well as Newton and Dalton. Should either of those two get a starting job, then Andrew has plenty of trade bait in this league.

Now, if you draft six quarterbacks in a 17-round draft, you're going to be thin with your depth at other spots. Andrew only has three running backs, although they're good ones in Kenyan Drake, Josh Jacobs and James Conner. Hopefully, he doesn't have a problem with injuries.

His receivers are solid at the top with Michael Thomas and Robert Woods, but he only has rookie Henry Ruggs III, John Brown and Tyrell Williams behind them. One of those guys will have to be a starter. And he does have a standout tight end in Zach Ertz. This team could be great if everyone is healthy.

Tommy took Wilson in Round 3 and Murray in Round 4, but those were his only quarterbacks. Obviously, they're great, but I would have preferred a third quarterback for depth. And Tommy might need help at running back with this roster. 

His starters are Devin Singletary and Kerryon Johnson, and his top reserve is a rookie in Cam Akers. He also has Latavius Murray, Peyton Barber and rookie Anthony McFarland Jr. on his bench. He could be solid if Akers and McFarland end up in good situations, but I don't love this group.

Now, Tommy compensated for his running backs with great receivers (Chris Godwin, DeAndre Hopkins, Terry McLaurin, Preston Williams and rookie Denzel Mims) and tight ends (Darren Waller and Austin Hooper). His quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends should overcome any shortcomings at running back, and this is an excellent team. 

For my team, I waited on a quarterback and was the last manager to draft my first starter, which was Baker Mayfield in Round 7. R.J. White took a similar approach with Burrow two picks before me, and I was targeting Burrow in that spot.

I paired Mayfield with Teddy Bridgewater in Round 8, and clearly this isn't the ideal quarterback situation in this format. But if you wait on quarterback, you better have some standout players at other positions, which I felt like I did here.

My running backs are the strength of this team with Saquon Barkley, Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon, Marlon Mack and rookie Zack Moss. I drafted Mack in Round 6, which is a steal, but I might have been better off with Matthew Stafford there instead.

At receiver, I have Mike Evans, Adam Thielen, Marquise Brown, Marvin Jones and Hunter Renfrow. I love this group, as well as a breakout tight end in Jonnu Smith.

If Mayfield and Bridgewater are top 15 Fantasy quarterbacks or better then this team will be competitive. I'll also be OK if Herbert or Hurts are a surprise.

Ideally, you'd like to build a team like Heath Cummings did with one quality quarterback in Dak Prescott and two upside secondary options in Gardner Minshew and Drew Lock, as well as Winston. He has good running backs (Aaron Jones, Le'Veon Bell, rookies in D'Andre Swift and J.K. Dobbins), receivers (Davante Adams, T.Y. Hilton, D.J. Chark, Sterling Shepard and Alshon Jeffery) and tight ends (Hayden Hurst and Dallas Goedert), and this might be my favorite team in this mock draft.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of 2 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. R.J. White, NFL Editor
2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer  
5. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
7. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
8. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
9. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
12. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 R.J. White C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Dave Richard E. Elliott RB DAL
3 Jamey Eisenberg S. Barkley RB NYG
4 Will Brinson P. Mahomes QB KC
5 Jack Capotorto D. Cook RB MIN
6 Ben Gretch L. Jackson QB BAL
7 Andrew Baumhor M. Thomas WR NO
8 Meron Berkson A. Kamara RB NO
9 Heath Cummings D. Adams WR GB
10 Chris Towers J. Jones WR ATL
11 George Maselli T. Kelce TE KC
12 Tommy Tran C. Godwin WR TB
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Tommy Tran D. Hopkins WR ARI
14 George Maselli A. Ekeler RB LAC
15 Chris Towers T. Hill WR KC
16 Heath Cummings A. Jones RB GB
17 Meron Berkson J. Mixon RB CIN
18 Andrew Baumhor K. Drake RB ARI
19 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
20 Jack Capotorto D. Henry RB TEN
21 Will Brinson N. Chubb RB CLE
22 Jamey Eisenberg M. Evans WR TB
23 Dave Richard M. Sanders RB PHI
24 R.J. White K. Golladay WR DET
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 R.J. White G. Kittle TE SF
26 Dave Richard C. Kupp WR LAR
27 Jamey Eisenberg A. Thielen WR MIN
28 Will Brinson J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
29 Jack Capotorto A. Cooper WR DAL
30 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB FA
31 Andrew Baumhor J. Jacobs RB LV
32 Meron Berkson C. Ridley WR ATL
33 Heath Cummings L. Bell RB NYJ
34 Chris Towers L. Fournette RB JAC
35 George Maselli D. Watson QB HOU
36 Tommy Tran R. Wilson QB SEA
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Tommy Tran K. Murray QB ARI
38 George Maselli K. Allen WR LAC
39 Chris Towers A. Robinson WR CHI
40 Heath Cummings D. Prescott QB DAL
41 Meron Berkson J. Allen QB BUF
42 Andrew Baumhor R. Woods WR LAR
43 Ben Gretch A. Brown WR TEN
44 Jack Capotorto C. Sutton WR DEN
45 Will Brinson O. Beckham WR CLE
46 Jamey Eisenberg T. Gurley RB ATL
47 Dave Richard D. Brees QB NO
48 R.J. White D. Parker WR MIA
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 R.J. White C. Carson RB SEA
50 Dave Richard T. Lockett WR SEA
51 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gordon RB LAC
52 Will Brinson A. Green WR CIN
53 Jack Capotorto T. Brady QB TB
54 Ben Gretch M. Ryan QB ATL
55 Andrew Baumhor C. Wentz QB PHI
56 Meron Berkson M. Andrews TE BAL
57 Heath Cummings T. Hilton WR IND
58 Chris Towers A. Rodgers QB GB
59 George Maselli S. Diggs WR BUF
60 Tommy Tran D. Singletary RB BUF
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Tommy Tran T. McLaurin WR WAS
62 George Maselli C. Lamb WR FA
63 Chris Towers D. Williams RB KC
64 Heath Cummings D. Swift RB FA
65 Meron Berkson J. Jeudy WR FA
66 Andrew Baumhor Z. Ertz TE PHI
67 Ben Gretch D. Henderson RB LAR
68 Jack Capotorto T. Boyd WR CIN
69 Will Brinson M. Gallup WR DAL
70 Jamey Eisenberg M. Mack RB IND
71 Dave Richard M. Stafford QB DET
72 R.J. White D. Metcalf WR SEA
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 R.J. White J. Burrow QB FA
74 Dave Richard M. Ingram RB BAL
75 Jamey Eisenberg B. Mayfield QB CLE
76 Will Brinson D. Johnson RB HOU
77 Jack Capotorto B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
78 Ben Gretch D. Jones QB NYG
79 Andrew Baumhor J. Conner RB PIT
80 Meron Berkson J. Goff QB LAR
81 Heath Cummings D. Chark WR JAC
82 Chris Towers B. Cooks WR HOU
83 George Maselli R. Tannehill QB TEN
84 Tommy Tran K. Johnson RB DET
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Tommy Tran D. Waller TE LV
86 George Maselli R. Mostert RB SF
87 Chris Towers H. Henry TE LAC
88 Heath Cummings J. Dobbins RB FA
89 Meron Berkson D. Samuel WR SF
90 Andrew Baumhor K. Cousins QB MIN
91 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU
92 Jack Capotorto P. Rivers QB IND
93 Will Brinson T. Higbee TE LAR
94 Jamey Eisenberg T. Bridgewater QB CAR
95 Dave Richard J. Landry WR CLE
96 R.J. White D. Montgomery RB CHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 R.J. White S. Michel RB NE
98 Dave Richard J. Edelman WR NE
99 Jamey Eisenberg M. Brown WR BAL
100 Will Brinson J. Garoppolo QB SF
101 Jack Capotorto K. Hunt RB CLE
102 Ben Gretch E. Engram TE NYG
103 Andrew Baumhor H. Ruggs III WR FA
104 Meron Berkson D. Guice RB WAS
105 Heath Cummings G. Minshew QB JAC
106 Chris Towers T. Taylor QB LAC
107 George Maselli S. Darnold QB NYJ
108 Tommy Tran A. Hooper TE CLE
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Tommy Tran C. Akers RB FA
110 George Maselli C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA
111 Chris Towers T. Tagovailoa QB FA
112 Heath Cummings D. Lock QB DEN
113 Meron Berkson J. Howard RB MIA
114 Andrew Baumhor D. Carr QB LV
115 Ben Gretch S. Watkins WR KC
116 Jack Capotorto E. Sanders WR NO
117 Will Brinson R. Jones RB TB
118 Jamey Eisenberg J. Herbert QB FA
119 Dave Richard P. Lindsay RB DEN
120 R.J. White D. Haskins QB WAS
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 R.J. White N. Foles QB CHI
122 Dave Richard N. Fant TE DEN
123 Jamey Eisenberg M. Jones WR DET
124 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
125 Jack Capotorto J. Jackson RB LAC
126 Ben Gretch D. Johnson WR PIT
127 Andrew Baumhor C. Newton QB CAR
128 Meron Berkson C. Kirk WR ARI
129 Heath Cummings J. Winston QB TB
130 Chris Towers T. Cohen RB CHI
131 George Maselli B. Perriman WR NYJ
132 Tommy Tran P. Williams WR MIA
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Tommy Tran P. Barber RB WAS
134 George Maselli J. Jefferson WR FA
135 Chris Towers M. Brown RB LAR
136 Heath Cummings H. Hurst TE ATL
137 Meron Berkson J. Love QB FA
138 Andrew Baumhor J. Brown WR BUF
139 Ben Gretch A. Dillon RB FA
140 Jack Capotorto J. Cook TE NO
141 Will Brinson M. Trubisky QB CHI
142 Jamey Eisenberg J. Hurts QB FA
143 Dave Richard D. Slayton WR NYG
144 R.J. White M. Williams WR LAC
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 R.J. White R. Anderson WR CAR
146 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL
147 Jamey Eisenberg J. Smith TE TEN
148 Will Brinson O. Howard TE TB
149 Jack Capotorto J. White RB NE
150 Ben Gretch L. Shenault Jr. WR FA
151 Andrew Baumhor A. Dalton QB CIN
152 Meron Berkson J. Crowder WR NYJ
153 Heath Cummings S. Shepard WR NYG
154 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL
155 George Maselli G. Edwards RB BAL
156 Tommy Tran D. Mims WR FA
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Tommy Tran L. Murray RB NO
158 George Maselli D. Washington RB LV
159 Chris Towers R. Penny RB SEA
160 Heath Cummings D. Goedert TE PHI
161 Meron Berkson A. Miller WR CHI
162 Andrew Baumhor R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
163 Ben Gretch N. Harry WR NE
164 Jack Capotorto J. Stidham QB NE
165 Will Brinson T. Coleman RB SF
166 Jamey Eisenberg H. Renfrow WR LV
167 Dave Richard A. Mattison RB MIN
168 R.J. White C. Edmonds RB ARI
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 R.J. White 49ers DST SF
170 Dave Richard M. Mariota QB TEN
171 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Moss RB FA
172 Will Brinson J. Hill RB BAL
173 Jack Capotorto T. Hockenson TE DET
174 Ben Gretch Ravens DST BAL
175 Andrew Baumhor T. Williams WR LV
176 Meron Berkson T. Higgins WR FA
177 Heath Cummings A. Jeffery WR PHI
178 Chris Towers Chiefs DST KC
179 George Maselli Steelers DST PIT
180 Tommy Tran A. McFarland Jr. RB FA
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Tommy Tran Chargers DST LAC
182 George Maselli I. Smith TE MIN
183 Chris Towers M. Hardman WR KC
184 Heath Cummings Rams DST LAR
185 Meron Berkson Bills DST BUF
186 Andrew Baumhor Bears DST CHI
187 Ben Gretch E. Benjamin RB FA
188 Jack Capotorto J. Tucker K BAL
189 Will Brinson Cowboys DST DAL
190 Jamey Eisenberg Patriots DST NE
191 Dave Richard H. Butker K KC
192 R.J. White W. Lutz K NO
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 R.J. White J. Reagor WR FA
194 Dave Richard Saints DST NO
195 Jamey Eisenberg R. Gould K SF
196 Will Brinson G. Zuerlein K DAL
197 Jack Capotorto Buccaneers DST TB
198 Ben Gretch M. Badgley K LAC
199 Andrew Baumhor Z. Gonzalez K ARI
200 Meron Berkson Y. Koo K ATL
201 Heath Cummings D. Bailey K MIN
202 Chris Towers K. Fairbairn K HOU
203 George Maselli J. Lambo K JAC
204 Tommy Tran M. Gay K TB
Team by Team
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 K. Golladay WR DET
3 25 G. Kittle TE SF
4 48 D. Parker WR MIA
5 49 C. Carson RB SEA
6 72 D. Metcalf WR SEA
7 73 J. Burrow QB FA
8 96 D. Montgomery RB CHI
9 97 S. Michel RB NE
10 120 D. Haskins QB WAS
11 121 N. Foles QB CHI
12 144 M. Williams WR LAC
13 145 R. Anderson WR CAR
14 168 C. Edmonds RB ARI
15 169 49ers DST SF
16 192 W. Lutz K NO
17 193 J. Reagor WR FA
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 2 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 23 M. Sanders RB PHI
3 26 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 47 D. Brees QB NO
5 50 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 71 M. Stafford QB DET
7 74 M. Ingram RB BAL
8 95 J. Landry WR CLE
9 98 J. Edelman WR NE
10 119 P. Lindsay RB DEN
11 122 N. Fant TE DEN
12 143 D. Slayton WR NYG
13 146 T. Pollard RB DAL
14 167 A. Mattison RB MIN
15 170 M. Mariota QB TEN
16 191 H. Butker K KC
17 194 Saints DST NO
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 3 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 22 M. Evans WR TB
3 27 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 46 T. Gurley RB ATL
5 51 M. Gordon RB LAC
6 70 M. Mack RB IND
7 75 B. Mayfield QB CLE
8 94 T. Bridgewater QB CAR
9 99 M. Brown WR BAL
10 118 J. Herbert QB FA
11 123 M. Jones WR DET
12 142 J. Hurts QB FA
13 147 J. Smith TE TEN
14 166 H. Renfrow WR LV
15 171 Z. Moss RB FA
16 190 Patriots DST NE
17 195 R. Gould K SF
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 4 P. Mahomes QB KC
2 21 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 28 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 45 O. Beckham WR CLE
5 52 A. Green WR CIN
6 69 M. Gallup WR DAL
7 76 D. Johnson RB HOU
8 93 T. Higbee TE LAR
9 100 J. Garoppolo QB SF
10 117 R. Jones RB TB
11 124 N. Hines RB IND
12 141 M. Trubisky QB CHI
13 148 O. Howard TE TB
14 165 T. Coleman RB SF
15 172 J. Hill RB BAL
16 189 Cowboys DST DAL
17 196 G. Zuerlein K DAL
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Cook RB MIN
2 20 D. Henry RB TEN
3 29 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 44 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 53 T. Brady QB TB
6 68 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 77 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
8 92 P. Rivers QB IND
9 101 K. Hunt RB CLE
10 116 E. Sanders WR NO
11 125 J. Jackson RB LAC
12 140 J. Cook TE NO
13 149 J. White RB NE
14 164 J. Stidham QB NE
15 173 T. Hockenson TE DET
16 188 J. Tucker K BAL
17 197 Buccaneers DST TB
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 6 L. Jackson QB BAL
2 19 D. Moore WR CAR
3 30 J. Taylor RB FA
4 43 A. Brown WR TEN
5 54 M. Ryan QB ATL
6 67 D. Henderson RB LAR
7 78 D. Jones QB NYG
8 91 W. Fuller WR HOU
9 102 E. Engram TE NYG
10 115 S. Watkins WR KC
11 126 D. Johnson WR PIT
12 139 A. Dillon RB FA
13 150 L. Shenault Jr. WR FA
14 163 N. Harry WR NE
15 174 Ravens DST BAL
16 187 E. Benjamin RB FA
17 198 M. Badgley K LAC
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Thomas WR NO
2 18 K. Drake RB ARI
3 31 J. Jacobs RB LV
4 42 R. Woods WR LAR
5 55 C. Wentz QB PHI
6 66 Z. Ertz TE PHI
7 79 J. Conner RB PIT
8 90 K. Cousins QB MIN
9 103 H. Ruggs III WR FA
10 114 D. Carr QB LV
11 127 C. Newton QB CAR
12 138 J. Brown WR BUF
13 151 A. Dalton QB CIN
14 162 R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
15 175 T. Williams WR LV
16 186 Bears DST CHI
17 199 Z. Gonzalez K ARI
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 8 A. Kamara RB NO
2 17 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 32 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 41 J. Allen QB BUF
5 56 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 65 J. Jeudy WR FA
7 80 J. Goff QB LAR
8 89 D. Samuel WR SF
9 104 D. Guice RB WAS
10 113 J. Howard RB MIA
11 128 C. Kirk WR ARI
12 137 J. Love QB FA
13 152 J. Crowder WR NYJ
14 161 A. Miller WR CHI
15 176 T. Higgins WR FA
16 185 Bills DST BUF
17 200 Y. Koo K ATL
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Adams WR GB
2 16 A. Jones RB GB
3 33 L. Bell RB NYJ
4 40 D. Prescott QB DAL
5 57 T. Hilton WR IND
6 64 D. Swift RB FA
7 81 D. Chark WR JAC
8 88 J. Dobbins RB FA
9 105 G. Minshew QB JAC
10 112 D. Lock QB DEN
11 129 J. Winston QB TB
12 136 H. Hurst TE ATL
13 153 S. Shepard WR NYG
14 160 D. Goedert TE PHI
15 177 A. Jeffery WR PHI
16 184 Rams DST LAR
17 201 D. Bailey K MIN
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Jones WR ATL
2 15 T. Hill WR KC
3 34 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 39 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 58 A. Rodgers QB GB
6 63 D. Williams RB KC
7 82 B. Cooks WR HOU
8 87 H. Henry TE LAC
9 106 T. Taylor QB LAC
10 111 T. Tagovailoa QB FA
11 130 T. Cohen RB CHI
12 135 M. Brown RB LAR
13 154 D. Freeman RB ATL
14 159 R. Penny RB SEA
15 178 Chiefs DST KC
16 183 M. Hardman WR KC
17 202 K. Fairbairn K HOU
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Kelce TE KC
2 14 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 35 D. Watson QB HOU
4 38 K. Allen WR LAC
5 59 S. Diggs WR BUF
6 62 C. Lamb WR FA
7 83 R. Tannehill QB TEN
8 86 R. Mostert RB SF
9 107 S. Darnold QB NYJ
10 110 C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA
11 131 B. Perriman WR NYJ
12 134 J. Jefferson WR FA
13 155 G. Edwards RB BAL
14 158 D. Washington RB LV
15 179 Steelers DST PIT
16 182 I. Smith TE MIN
17 203 J. Lambo K JAC
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 12 C. Godwin WR TB
2 13 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 36 R. Wilson QB SEA
4 37 K. Murray QB ARI
5 60 D. Singletary RB BUF
6 61 T. McLaurin WR WAS
7 84 K. Johnson RB DET
8 85 D. Waller TE LV
9 108 A. Hooper TE CLE
10 109 C. Akers RB FA
11 132 P. Williams WR MIA
12 133 P. Barber RB WAS
13 156 D. Mims WR FA
14 157 L. Murray RB NO
15 180 A. McFarland Jr. RB FA
16 181 Chargers DST LAC
17 204 M. Gay K TB

