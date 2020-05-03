2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball Rankings: Hall of Fame expert says draft Dalvin Cook, fade Julian Edelman

One of the lesser-known free agent moves that could have a major impact on the 2020 NFL season is the Carolina Panthers making a legacy change at quarterback, seemingly ending the Cam Newton era by signing former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract. Bridgewater's signing cut loose Newton, a former NFL MVP and three-time Pro Bowler. Bridgewater completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 1,370 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in six outings for the Saints last season, but where will he land in the 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings?

Will Bridgewater see his talents fully utilized in Carolina, where he will be reunited with new Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who served as an offensive assistant with the Saints in 2018?

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for nearly 25 years. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time nominee.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the official site of the Seattle Seahawks since 2012, Engel has appeared on ESPN.com, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, the New York Post, USA Today, SI.com, Rotoballer and Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio and many other major sports news outlets. Engel also pulled off a three-peat in his highly-competitive New York City Fantasy football league in 2019 that features high-stakes players and top experts.

Top 2020 Fantasy football best ball picks

Engel is extremely high on Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. The fourth-year pro exploded onto the scene in 2019, more than doubling his career rushing total with a 1,135-yard effort on 250 carries. Cook also scored 13 rushing touchdowns and caught 53 passes for 519 yards.

Cook had 38.1 percent of his team's touches from scrimmage in 2019, which was the ninth most in the NFL. And at age 24, he is just now entering his early prime. This is a contract season for Cook, and when you factor in Minnesota's loss of receiver Stefon Diggs, Cook is primed to be a superstar in 2020.

"Cook is a certain injury risk, but you can deal better with any possible missed time in best ball formats," Engel noted. "He did play 14 games last season, which was encouraging, but his history indicates he will always be susceptible to at least minor health concerns. You will get tremendous upside when he is in there, though, as he still finished as RB6 overall in Fantasy football despite missing two games."

And a massive shocker: Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who has been a consistent source of production for Fantasy football best ball players for years, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 40 wideouts.

"He will be 34 this season and is now without Tom Brady." Engel told SportsLine. "He also lacks a quality complement in the passing game. This could be the season where Edelman starts to truly fade. There is no reason for optimism in a best ball format, even as a depth piece."

