2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball Rankings: Hall of Fame expert says draft Drew Lock, fade Julian Edelman

Best ball is an increasingly popular form of Fantasy football where players draft a roster during the preseason and then collect points based on which players score the most each week. With no waivers, trades or weekly lineup setting, it places an incredibly high premium on the draft. That means finding the most accurate possible 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings will set you up for success throughout the season.

When making 2020 Fantasy football best ball picks, can you trust players like Alvin Kamara or Joe Mixon, both of whom saw their numbers go down in 2019, but still have the potential for big production any given week? And where should players coming off injuries like A.J. Green and Ben Roethlisberger be selected? Before you make any decisions about your 2020 Fantasy football best ball picks, see what SportsLine's Scott Engel has to say. His 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings can help make sure you get maximum value out of every pick.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for nearly 25 years. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time nominee.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the official site of the Seattle Seahawks since 2012, Engel has appeared on ESPN.com, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, the New York Post, USA Today, SI.com, Rotoballer and Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio and many other major sports news outlets. Engel also pulled off a three-peat in his highly-competitive New York City Fantasy football league in 2019 that features high-stakes players and top experts.

Now, Engel has released his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings and revealed his top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge.

Top 2020 Fantasy football best ball picks

Engel is extremely high on Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. Denver released Joe Flacco this offseason, making Lock, a second-round pick out of Missouri in the 2019 NFL Draft, the starter for the foreseeable future.

As a rookie, Lock won four of the five games he started at the end of last season. He threw five TD passes in his first two starts and went for 309 yards in his second pro game. Engel has Lock at No. 114 overall in his Fantasy football dynasty rankings 2020, well ahead of many other experts, and says you should get him now while his value is still relatively low.

"As he evolves, you will see Lock develop into a gunslinger," Engel told SportsLine. "The starting job is his over a full season in 2020 and he will be at least a viable streamer as he gains more experience. By Year No. 3, he could be ready for a true breakthrough campaign. Acquire him now if you can before the buzz builds."

And a massive shocker: Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who has been a consistent source of production for Fantasy football best ball players for years, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 40 wideouts.

"He will be 34 this season and is now without Tom Brady." Engel told SportsLine. "He also lacks a quality complement in the passing game. This could be the season where Edelman starts to truly fade. There is no reason for optimism in a best ball format, even as a depth piece."

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings

Engel is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 30 of his 2020 Fantasy football rankings for best ball leagues. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See who it is here.

So which players should you build your team around? And which overlooked running back do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see players are the top targets in 2020 Fantasy football best ball leagues, all from a Hall of Fame expert, and find out.