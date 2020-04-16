2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball Rankings: Hall of Fame expert says draft Drew Lock, fade Tom Brady

Despite seeing big-money contracts on running backs like Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell backfire in recent years, the Panthers locked up Christian McCaffrey on a massive four-year, $64 million deal on Monday. On a per-year basis, it's the largest deal ever given to a running back. McCaffrey, only 23, is already etched near the top of every set of 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings, and this show of confidence by Carolina should only enhance his value.

But will he be able to replicate the head-turning numbers he's posted in the first three years of his NFL career? And how does he stack up with other top-tier backs like Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in the latest 2020 Fantasy football rankings? Before you make any decisions about your 2020 Fantasy football best ball picks, see what SportsLine's Scott Engel has to say. His 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings can help make sure you get maximum value out of every pick.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for nearly 25 years. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time nominee.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the official site of the Seattle Seahawks since 2012, Engel has appeared on ESPN.com, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, the New York Post, USA Today, SI.com, Rotoballer and Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio and many other major sports news outlets. Engel also pulled off a three-peat in his highly-competitive New York City Fantasy football league in 2019 that features high-stakes players and top experts.

Now, Engel has released his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings and revealed his top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge.

Top 2020 Fantasy football best ball picks

Engel is extremely high on Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. Denver released Joe Flacco this offseason, making Lock, a second-round pick out of Missouri in the 2019 NFL Draft, the starter for the foreseeable future.

As a rookie, Lock won four of the five games he started at the end of last season. He threw five TD passes in his first two starts and went for 309 yards in his second pro game. Engel has Lock at No. 114 overall in his Fantasy football dynasty rankings 2020, well ahead of many other experts, and says you should get him now while his value is still relatively low.

"As he evolves, you will see Lock develop into a gunslinger," Engel told SportsLine. "The starting job is his over a full season in 2020 and he will be at least a viable streamer as he gains more experience. By Year No. 3, he could be ready for a true breakthrough campaign. Acquire him now if you can before the buzz builds."

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay during the offseason and now has mammoth upgrades at wide receiver with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, doesn't even crack the top 100. Brady will turn 43 before the start of the 2020 NFL season and is coming off his least productive season in several years.

Brady's completion percentage dropped from 65.8 in 2018 to 60.8 in 2019, while his 24 touchdown passes were his fewest since 2006. And while Brady will certainly benefit from having playmakers like Evans and Godwin at his disposal, Bruce Arians' desire to push the ball downfield might not be the best fit for Brady this late in his career.

