2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball Rankings: Hall of Fame expert says draft Kenny Golladay, fade Julian Edelman

The 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings have changed drastically this offseason, with a number of veteran quarterbacks finding new homes. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will join Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Tampa Bay, while Philip Rivers will team up with Marlon Mack and T.Y. Hilton in Indianapolis. Teddy Bridgewater landed in Carolina, where he'll join Christian McCaffrey, who became just the third player in NFL history with 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in a single year.

How will McCaffrey's Fantasy value be impacted by Bridgewater's arrival, and where will players like Brady and Rivers land in the 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings?

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for nearly 25 years. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time nominee.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the official site of the Seattle Seahawks since 2012, Engel has appeared on ESPN.com, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, the New York Post, USA Today, SI.com, Rotoballer and Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio and many other major sports news outlets. Engel also pulled off a three-peat in his highly-competitive New York City Fantasy football league in 2019 that features high-stakes players and top experts.

Engel has released his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings and revealed his top sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2020 Fantasy football best ball picks

Engel is extremely high on Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The 26-year-old followed up his 2018 breakout campaign with a sensational season in 2019. Golladay hauled in 65 of 116 passes for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns (11) and did much of his damage without Matthew Stafford under center. Stafford (back, hip) has thrown for over 4,250 yards in seven of his last nine seasons, and early signs indicate he'll be a full go for the start of Detroit's offseason training program.

That bodes well for Golladay, a big-bodied receiver who can make plays in the red zone. With the upside that Stafford brings to Detroit's aerial attack, Engel ranks Golladay as a top-10 wide receiver in best ball, ahead of household names like Amari Cooper, Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

And a massive shocker: Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who has been a consistent source of production for Fantasy football best ball players for years, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 40 wideouts.

"He will be 34 this season and is now without Tom Brady." Engel told SportsLine. "He also lacks a quality complement in the passing game. This could be the season where Edelman starts to truly fade. There is no reason for optimism in a best ball format, even as a depth piece."

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings

Engel is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 30 of his 2020 Fantasy football rankings for best ball leagues.

So which players should you build your team around? And which overlooked running back do you need to jump on?