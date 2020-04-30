2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball Rankings: Hall of Fame expert says draft Kenyan Drake, fade Julian Edelman

The Cleveland Browns are stacked with a plethora of young playmakers on offense. Running back Nick Chubb exploded onto the scene in 2019, finishing with 1,494 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Chubb, who's now scored 18 total touchdowns in his first two seasons in the NFL, is well on his way to becoming a Fantasy stalwart and will land near the top of almost every set of 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for nearly 25 years. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time nominee.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the official site of the Seattle Seahawks since 2012, Engel has appeared on ESPN.com, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, the New York Post, USA Today, SI.com, Rotoballer and Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio and many other major sports news outlets. Engel also pulled off a three-peat in his highly-competitive New York City Fantasy football league in 2019 that features high-stakes players and top experts.

Top 2020 Fantasy football best ball picks

Engel is extremely high on Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake. He had a rough start to the 2019 season in Miami, but broke out once he arrived in Arizona. In fact, the 26-year-old averaged 80.4 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry in eight appearances for the Cardinals last season. In addition, Drake found the end zone seven times in his final three regular season games in 2019.

Drake's Fantasy value also skyrocketed this offseason after Arizona traded running back David Johnson to the Texans in exchange for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. With Hopkins, Christian Kirk, and Larry Fitzgerald drawing attention on the backend, Drake likely won't see a lot of stacked boxes in 2020. With the upside that Hopkins brings to Arizona's explosive offense, Engel ranks Drake as a top-15 running back in best ball, ahead of household names like Mark Ingram, Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley.

And a massive shocker: Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who has been a consistent source of production for Fantasy football best ball players for years, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 40 wideouts.

"He will be 34 this season and is now without Tom Brady." Engel told SportsLine. "He also lacks a quality complement in the passing game. This could be the season where Edelman starts to truly fade. There is no reason for optimism in a best ball format, even as a depth piece."

