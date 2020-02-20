2020 Fantasy Football: Busts 1.0 include 2019 sensations Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2019 Stats RUYDS 1540 REC 18 REYDS 206 TD 18 FPTS/G 23.3 This is one I'm probably going to regret because Henry was a beast in 2019. But I'm concerned about drafting him in Round 1, especially in PPR. He's about to get a hefty raise as a free agent, likely from the Titans, and we've seen how that's gone for several running backs recently, including Todd Gurley, David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell. He's also coming off a huge workload in 2019 with 386 carries and 409 total touches, including the playoffs, and there could be wear and tear issues coming up, especially for a bigger running back. There's also the lack of work in the passing game to be worried about. He had 18 catches last season, which were a career high, and he has fewer receptions (57) than games played (62) over four years in the NFL. If the touchdowns regress -- he had a career-high 18 last year -- then he could struggle. I'll take Henry in Round 2 in all leagues, but most Fantasy managers seem inclined to draft him in Round 1, which is likely a mistake.

Melvin Gordon RB LAC L.A. Chargers

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2019 Stats RUYDS 612 REC 42 REYDS 296 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.2 I'm not sure where Gordon will play in 2019 since he's a free agent. But I do know I likely won't be drafting him in the first three rounds unless it's just the perfect scenario. And will a new team, if he leaves the Chargers, make him the featured running back? We'll have to wait and see. But like Henry, running backs who get paid make me nervous given their track record. And Gordon didn't look as explosive in 2019 following his four-game holdout when he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. He only had one game with more than 100 rushing yards and seven games with 50 yards or less. Now, Gordon has always been a good option in the passing game, which hopefully will continue. And he has at least nine total touchdowns in four years in a row. His destination in 2020 will determine his Fantasy outlook, but he's not someone I plan to covet in most leagues as of now.

Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. 2019 Stats RUYDS 656 REC 59 REYDS 410 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.2 There's a report that Freeman could be released by the Falcons this offseason in a cost-cutting move, which makes sense. His best days seem to be behind him after his play in 2019, followed by two years of battling various injuries. And if he goes to a new team in 2020 it's doubtful he'll be given a featured role. Freeman could become a good pass-catching back in a tandem, and his 59 receptions in 2019 was No. 8 among running backs. But he averaged just 3.6 yards per carry last season, which was a career low, and he's trending in the wrong direction at 28. If he stays with the Falcons then he's a high-end No. 3 running back worth drafting in Round 6. But if he leaves Atlanta, where he plays will determine his value, which I expect will be lower as part of a committee.