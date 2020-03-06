2020 Fantasy Football Busts: Regression coming for Mark Ingram and Jared Cook

There is certainly something appealing about putting together a bust list. This is especially true if you're a bit of a contrarian. Not that I would know anything about that. But it's not all rainbows and unicorns, especially in March. Because all I really have to go on right now are the consensus rankings and that means there are players I genuinely like that end up on the list below.

Kyler Murray certainly qualifies. How could you not be excited by him? He very well could make "the leap" this year.

Mark Ingram? I've been touting Ingram for as long as I've worked at CBS and it's so much fun to watch him hype his teammates.

I've liked Kerryon Johnson since he was at Auburn.

Jared Cook? Okay, let's be honest. I had no trouble putting Jared Cook on this list.

So how did so many players I genuinely like end up in my very first Bust column for 2020? Because everyone else seems to like them a lot more than I do. And the thing about Fantasy Football is that cost matters. If you drafted Patrick Mahomes in Round 1 last year, you know exactly what I'm talking about.

So avoid these eight players at their consensus ranking. If you do and their ADP is lower this summer, I won't have to keep calling them busts.