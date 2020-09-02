Watch Now: Good Deals At Quarterback ( 3:12 )

This is the second-biggest Fantasy football draft weekend of the year, and with no preseason games to watch and limited access to training camp, it might be harder than usual to find the help you need. That's why we've put together this Draft Day Cheat Sheet, with everything you need to prep for your draft. We've been working all offseason to get ready for the 2020 NFL season, so let us help you out.

We're doing new analysis everyday based on news out of training camps too, so make sure you bookmark the Draft Prep page, but if you're getting ready for a draft, we've got everything here in one place to get you ready. We're breaking down each position first and then breaking down each NFL team, plus we've got a pick-by-pick walkthrough for every spot in the draft, mock drafts for every league type, and an expanded offering of Dynasty content for those of you with an eye on the future.

The Fantasy Football Today Draft Guide is here, and I promise, you'll want to have it by your side on Draft Day. We've boiled down everything you need to draft in one place, with consensus expert rankings and auction values, tiers, a round-by-round walkthrough, and Draft Day strategies and rules from Jamey, Dave, Heath and Ben. It's the next best thing to having them next to you while you draft. Head here to sign up for it, because it's absolutely free — which seems like a good value to me.

Our latest analysis:

Jamey Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0 | Breakouts 3.0 | Busts 3.0



Draft Day help: The All-Upside team | Drafting in different league formats | Zero-RB build | League-winners in each round | Career-year breakouts | Three big-upside WR | Salary Cap draft strategies | Dave Richard's "Dont-Want-To-Draft" List

Draft Day Cheat Sheet QB Preview

The old guard is still hanging around, but the new class of do-it-all quarterbacks dominate the scene now.

Draft Day Cheat Sheet RB Preview

You need elite running backs to compete in Fantasy. But does that mean you have to pay top dollar for them?

Draft Day Cheat Sheet WR Preview

Wide receiver has received a huge injection of talent in the last two years. Does that mean the elite options aren't as valuable?

Draft Day Cheat Sheet TE Preview

Is this finally the year tight end isn't a mess? That's the question we're trying to answer for 2020.

Draft Day Cheat Sheet Team Previews

Get to know every team heading into the 2020 season with our team previews, focusing on the biggest questions, numbers to know, sleepers, breakouts, and busts, and more for each team:

AFC East: Bills | Jets | Patriots | Dolphins

Giants | Cowboys | Eagles | Redskins AFC South: Colts | Texans | Jaguars | Titans

Panthers | Bucs | Falcons | Saints AFC North: Ravens | Steelers | Browns | Bengals

Packers | Vikings | Bears | Lions AFC West: Chiefs | Broncos | Raiders | Chargers

Draft Day Cheat Sheet Pick-by-pick strategies

The first step to a good draft is knowing where you're going to draft and what to expect. No matter where you're picking, we've got a strategy for you:

Draft Day Cheat Sheet Mock Drafts

Do as we say and as we do. Here's how we've been drafting for 2020:

Draft Day Cheat Sheet Dynasty Corner

If you play in a Dynasty league, Heath Cummings has spend the offseason focusing on everything you need for 2020 and beyond: