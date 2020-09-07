It's Draft Day and you haven't done enough studying. No, it's not a recurring nightmare, it's just how Fantasy football goes for some of us. There's a lot to keep up with and it can sneak up on you. No worries, that's why we're here with everything you need to make sure you're ready to draft like a pro.
For your last-minute cramming needs, we've got our latest rankings, positional tiers, and sleeper/breakout/bust picks here along with our advice on just how to navigate what is likely to be an unprecedented NFL season due to the impact of COVID-19 on everything around us. Our Draft Day Cheat Sheet has links to everything you need in one place, including our pick-by-pick walkthrough of every spot in the draft, our previews for all 32 NFL teams, mock drafts for every league type, and an expanded offering of Dynasty content for those of you in long-term leagues.
The Fantasy Football Today Draft Guide is here, and I promise, you'll want to have it by your side on Draft Day. We've boiled down everything you need to draft in one place, with consensus expert rankings and auction values, tiers, a round-by-round walkthrough, and Draft Day strategies and rules from Jamey, Dave, Heath and Ben. It's the next best thing to having them next to you while you draft. Head here to sign up for it, because it's absolutely free — which seems like a good value to me.
Our latest analysis:
- Jamey Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0 | Breakouts 3.0 | Busts 3.0
- Heath Cummings' Sleepers 3.0 | Breakouts 3.0 | Busts 3.0
- QB Tiers 6.0 | QB Draft Day Strategies
- RB Tiers 6.0 | RB Draft Day Strategies
- WR Tiers 6.0 | WR Draft Day Strategies
- TE Tiers 6.0 | TE Draft Day Strategies
- Draft Day help: One deep sleeper for each team | 10 to reach for | 2020 Bold Predictions | The All-Upside team | Drafting in different league formats | Zero-RB build | League-winners in each round | Career-year breakouts | Three big-upside WR | Salary Cap draft strategies | Dave Richard's "Dont-Want-To-Draft" List
QB Preview
The old guard is still hanging around, but the new class of do-it-all quarterbacks dominate the scene now.
- State of the Position Expert Survey
- Position Preview
- Tiers
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Ben | Superflex/2QB
- Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
- Rookie Breakdown | ADP Review | QB ADP vs. kill player ADP | Late-round targets | Upside and Downside comparisons | Regression alert
RB Preview
You need elite running backs to compete in Fantasy. But does that mean you have to pay top dollar for them?
- State of the Position Expert Survey
- Position Preview
- Tiers
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Ben
- Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
- Rookie Breakdown | ADP Review | Backup power rankings | Third-stringers with RB1 potential | Zero-RB strategy | Upside and Downside comparisons | Regression alert | Best teams to target | Favorable early schedules | Potential PPR gainers | Potential committee breakouts
WR Preview
Wide receiver has received a huge injection of talent in the last two years. Does that mean the elite options aren't as valuable?
- State of the Position Expert Survey
- Position Preview
- Tiers
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Ben
- Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
- Rookie Breakdown | ADP Review | Third-year breakouts | Late-round targets | Sophomore WR breakdown | Upside and downside comparisons | Regression alert | Post-hype breakouts | This year's JuJu | Potential PPR gainers | Potential committee breakouts
TE Preview
Is this finally the year tight end isn't a mess? That's the question we're trying to answer for 2020.
- State of the Position Expert Survey
- Position Preview
- Tiers
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Ben
- Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts
- Regression alert | Late-round targets | Upside and Downside comparisons
- Camp Notes: TE sleepers making noise
Team Previews
Get to know every team heading into the 2020 season with our team previews, focusing on the biggest questions, numbers to know, sleepers, breakouts, and busts, and more for each team:
- AFC East: Bills | Jets | Patriots | Dolphins
- NFC East: Giants | Cowboys | Eagles | Redskins
- AFC South: Colts | Texans | Jaguars | Titans
- NFC South: Panthers | Bucs | Falcons | Saints
- AFC North: Ravens | Steelers | Browns | Bengals
- NFC North: Packers | Vikings | Bears | Lions
- AFC West: Chiefs | Broncos | Raiders | Chargers
- NFC West: Seahawks | 49ers | Rams | Cardinals
Pick-by-pick strategies
The first step to a good draft is knowing where you're going to draft and what to expect. No matter where you're picking, we've got a strategy for you:
- PPR: Picking from the No. 1 spot | Non-PPR: Picking from the No. 1 spot
- PPR: Picking from the No. 2 spot | Non-PPR: Picking from the No. 2 spot
- PPR: Picking from the No. 3 spot | Non-PPR: Picking from the No. 3 spot
- PPR: Picking from the No. 4 spot | Non-PPR: Picking from the No. 4 spot
- PPR: Picking from the No. 5 spot | Non-PPR: Picking from the No. 5 spot
- PPR: Picking from the No. 6 spot | Non-PPR: Picking from the No. 6 spot
- PPR: Picking from the No. 7 spot | Non-PPR: Picking from the No. 7 spot
- PPR: Picking from the No. 8 spot | Non-PPR: Picking from the No. 8 spot
- PPR: Picking from the No. 9 spot | Non-PPR: Picking from the No. 9 spot
- PPR: Picking from the No. 10 spot | Non-PPR: Picking from the No. 10 spot
- PPR: Picking from the No. 11 spot | Non-PPR: Picking from the No. 11 spot
- PPR: Picking from the No. 12 spot | Non-PPR: Picking from the No. 12 spot
Mock Drafts
Do as we say and as we do. Here's how we've been drafting for 2020:
- PPR: 12-team | 2QB | Superflex | 14-team | 10-team | Superflex/TE Premium | 3-WR
- Non-PPR: 12-team
- .5 PPR: Salary Draft | 12-team
Dynasty Corner
If you play in a Dynasty league, Heath Cummings has spend the offseason focusing on everything you need for 2020 and beyond:
- Dynasty Draft Guide
- Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | Rookies
- Tiers: QB | RB | WR | TE
- Mock drafts: Superflex startup | 20-round startup | Rookie-only
- Eight simple rules for making a Dynasty trade