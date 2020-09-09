It's Draft Day and you haven't done enough studying. No, it's not a recurring nightmare, it's just how Fantasy football goes for some of us. There's a lot to keep up with and it can sneak up on you. No worries, that's why we're here with everything you need to make sure you're ready to draft like a pro.

For your last-minute cramming needs, we've got our latest rankings, positional tiers, and sleeper/breakout/bust picks here along with our advice on just how to navigate what is likely to be an unprecedented NFL season due to the impact of COVID-19 on everything around us. Our Draft Day Cheat Sheet has links to everything you need in one place, including our pick-by-pick walkthrough of every spot in the draft, our previews for all 32 NFL teams, mock drafts for every league type, and an expanded offering of Dynasty content for those of you in long-term leagues.

The Fantasy Football Today Draft Guide is here, and I promise, you'll want to have it by your side on Draft Day. We've boiled down everything you need to draft in one place, with consensus expert rankings and auction values, tiers, a round-by-round walkthrough, and Draft Day strategies and rules from Jamey, Dave, Heath and Ben. It's the next best thing to having them next to you while you draft. Head here to sign up for it, because it's absolutely free — which seems like a good value to me.

Our latest analysis:

Draft Day Cheat Sheet QB Preview

The old guard is still hanging around, but the new class of do-it-all quarterbacks dominate the scene now.

Draft Day Cheat Sheet RB Preview

You need elite running backs to compete in Fantasy. But does that mean you have to pay top dollar for them?

Draft Day Cheat Sheet WR Preview

Wide receiver has received a huge injection of talent in the last two years. Does that mean the elite options aren't as valuable?

Draft Day Cheat Sheet TE Preview

Is this finally the year tight end isn't a mess? That's the question we're trying to answer for 2020.

Draft Day Cheat Sheet Team Previews

Get to know every team heading into the 2020 season with our team previews, focusing on the biggest questions, numbers to know, sleepers, breakouts, and busts, and more for each team:

AFC East: Bills | Jets | Patriots | Dolphins

Giants | Cowboys | Eagles | Redskins AFC South: Colts | Texans | Jaguars | Titans

Panthers | Bucs | Falcons | Saints AFC North: Ravens | Steelers | Browns | Bengals

Packers | Vikings | Bears | Lions AFC West: Chiefs | Broncos | Raiders | Chargers

Draft Day Cheat Sheet Pick-by-pick strategies

The first step to a good draft is knowing where you're going to draft and what to expect. No matter where you're picking, we've got a strategy for you:

Draft Day Cheat Sheet Mock Drafts

Do as we say and as we do. Here's how we've been drafting for 2020:

Draft Day Cheat Sheet Dynasty Corner

If you play in a Dynasty league, Heath Cummings has spend the offseason focusing on everything you need for 2020 and beyond: