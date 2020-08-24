Watch Now: Good Deals At Quarterback ( 3:12 )

If you're doing some last-minute preparations for a Fantasy draft for this weekend or just getting ahead of the competition for a later draft, you've come to the right place to begin and end your studies. We've been working all offseason to get ready for the 2020 NFL season, and we've got everything you need to prepare for your draft here.

We're doing new analysis everyday based on news out of training camps too, so make sure you bookmark the Draft Prep page, but if you're getting ready for a draft, we've got everything here in one place to get you ready. We're breaking down each position first and then breaking down each NFL team, plus we've got a pick-by-pick walkthrough for every spot in the draft, mock drafts for every league type, and an expanded offering of Dynasty content for those of you with an eye on the future.

We'll be updating this page with new content as it comes in, so make sure you bookmark us and come back to stay ahead of the competition.

The Fantasy Football Today Draft Guide is here, and I promise, you'll want to have it by your side on Draft Day. We've boiled down everything you need to draft in one place, with consensus expert rankings and auction values, tiers, a round-by-round walkthrough, and Draft Day strategies and rules from Jamey, Dave, Heath and Ben. It's the next best thing to having them next to you while you draft. Head here to sign up for it, because it's absolutely free — which seems like a good value to me.

Draft Day Cheat Sheet QB Preview

The old guard is still hanging around, but the new class of do-it-all quarterbacks dominate the scene now.

Draft Day Cheat Sheet RB Preview

You need elite running backs to compete in Fantasy. But does that mean you have to pay top dollar for them?

Draft Day Cheat Sheet WR Preview

Wide receiver has received a huge injection of talent in the last two years. Does that mean the elite options aren't as valuable?

Draft Day Cheat Sheet TE Preview

Is this finally the year tight end isn't a mess? That's the question we're trying to answer for 2020.

Draft Day Cheat Sheet Team Previews

Get to know every team heading into the 2020 season with our team previews, focusing on the biggest questions, numbers to know, sleepers, breakouts, and busts, and more for each team:

AFC East: Bills | Jets | Patriots | Dolphins

Giants | Cowboys | Eagles | Redskins AFC South: Colts | Texans | Jaguars | Titans

Panthers | Bucs | Falcons | Saints AFC North: Ravens | Steelers | Browns | Bengals

Packers | Vikings | Bears | Lions AFC West: Chiefs | Broncos | Raiders | Chargers

Draft Day Cheat Sheet Pick-by-pick strategies

The first step to a good draft is knowing where you're going to draft and what to expect. No matter where you're picking, we've got a strategy for you:

Picking from the No. 1 spot - Jamey

Picking from the No. 2 spot - Heath

Picking from the No. 3 spot - Dave

Picking from the No. 4 spot - Ben

Picking from the No. 5 spot - Jamey

Picking from the No. 6 spot - Heath

Picking from the No. 7 spot - Dave

Picking from the No. 8 spot - Ben

Picking from the No. 9 spot - Jamey

Picking from the No. 10 spot - Heath

Picking from the No. 11 spot - Dave

Picking from the No. 12 spot - Ben

First three picks: Kenyan Drake, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown

Draft Day Cheat Sheet Mock Drafts

Do as we say and as we do. Here's how we've been drafting for 2020:

Draft Day Cheat Sheet Dynasty Corner

If you play in a Dynasty league, Heath Cummings has spend the offseason focusing on everything you need for 2020 and beyond: