For those of you who play in 10-team leagues, you know how much fun they can be. You get to build an all-star team, and it's awesome to see your loaded roster following the draft.
We held a 10-team PPR mock draft Tuesday, and every Fantasy manager walked away marveling at the talent on their squads. I wish we were playing this out.
I had the No. 3 overall pick, and I started my team with four running backs in a row with Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones and Jonathan Taylor. I didn't expect to draft Jones, especially ahead of DeAndre Hopkins, and I drafted Taylor over receivers like A.J. Brown, Robert Woods and Odell Beckham.
But the reason for that is running back talent will be hard to find this year, even in 10-team leagues. And receiver is extremely deep. So while I missed out on Hopkins, Brown, Woods and Beckham, I still managed to get receivers that I like with plenty of upside.
I drafted Tyler Lockett in Round 5, A.J. Green in Round 6, Michael Gallup in Round 8, Diontae Johnson in Round 9, Sterling Shepard in Round 11 and Brandon Aiyuk in Round 14. I'm excited about the potential of this group.
Lockett has top-10 upside, and we know what Green can do when healthy. Gallup shouldn't lose much production even with the addition of high-profile rookie CeeDee Lamb in Dallas, and Johnson has breakout potential for the Steelers. Shepard could be the best receiver for the Giants this year, even better than Darius Slayton, and Aiyuk could be the No. 1 receiver in San Francisco with Deebo Samuel (foot) hurt.
I was able to add Darrell Henderson and Damien Harris to my running back corps -- I like Harris with Sony Michel (foot) banged up -- and I drafted Deshaun Watson and Hayden Hurst as well. While receiver isn't as strong as I would like, I have the best collection of running backs in this league, along with a top-tier quarterback and breakout candidate at tight end.
Now, let's compare my team to Heath Cummings' roster since he didn't draft a running back until Round 3 with Chris Carson. He started his team with Davante Adams and Travis Kelce, and that's a solid duo as the No. 2 receiver and No. 1 tight end coming into the year.
He added Adam Thielen in Round 4, T.Y. Hilton in Round 5 and Dak Prescott in Round 6, and his receivers, tight end and quarterback are excellent. But now he's chasing running backs, which is why he drafted five in a row with D'Andre Swift, Kerryon Johnson, Jordan Howard, Phillip Lindsay and Michel. In Round 14, he also drafted Justin Jackson. And he has Preston Williams as the fourth receiver on his roster.
Given the way Heath built his team, he has two potential holes at No. 2 running back and flex, but he should be fine if one of the Detroit running backs is serviceable. And if Howard, Lindsay, Michel, Jackson or Williams perform at a high level then he should be fine with his flex spot.
I like my roster better because of the running backs, but Heath's roster should be competitive as well. In fact, every team in this league should be competitive because everyone has a loaded roster. That's the fun of playing in a 10-team league.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Podcast Host
2. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host
6. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
7. Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization
8. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. R.J. White, NFL Editor
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Adam Aizer
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Ben Gretch
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Dave Richard
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Thomas WR NO
|6
|George Maselli
|D. Cook RB MIN
|7
|Michael Kiser
|J. Jones WR ATL
|8
|Heath Cummings
|D. Adams WR GB
|9
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|10
|R.J. White
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|11
|R.J. White
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|12
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Drake RB ARI
|13
|Heath Cummings
|T. Kelce TE KC
|14
|Michael Kiser
|T. Hill WR KC
|15
|George Maselli
|C. Godwin WR TB
|16
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|17
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|18
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|19
|Ben Gretch
|G. Kittle TE SF
|20
|Adam Aizer
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|21
|Adam Aizer
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|22
|Ben Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|23
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Jones RB GB
|24
|Dave Richard
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|25
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Conner RB PIT
|26
|George Maselli
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|27
|Michael Kiser
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|28
|Heath Cummings
|C. Carson RB SEA
|29
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|30
|R.J. White
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|31
|R.J. White
|K. Golladay WR DET
|32
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Evans WR TB
|33
|Heath Cummings
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|34
|Michael Kiser
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|35
|George Maselli
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|36
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|37
|Dave Richard
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|38
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Taylor RB IND
|39
|Ben Gretch
|A. Brown WR TEN
|40
|Adam Aizer
|R. Woods WR LAR
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|41
|Adam Aizer
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|42
|Ben Gretch
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|43
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|44
|Dave Richard
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|45
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|46
|George Maselli
|D. Chark WR JAC
|47
|Michael Kiser
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|48
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hilton WR IND
|49
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Allen WR LAC
|50
|R.J. White
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|51
|R.J. White
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|52
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|53
|Heath Cummings
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|54
|Michael Kiser
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|55
|George Maselli
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|56
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|57
|Dave Richard
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|58
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Green WR CIN
|59
|Ben Gretch
|K. Murray QB ARI
|60
|Adam Aizer
|R. Jones RB TB
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Adam Aizer
|D. Williams RB KC
|62
|Ben Gretch
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|63
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Watson QB HOU
|64
|Dave Richard
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|65
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Waller TE LV
|66
|George Maselli
|C. Akers RB LAR
|67
|Michael Kiser
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|68
|Heath Cummings
|D. Swift RB DET
|69
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Parker WR MIA
|70
|R.J. White
|R. Mostert RB SF
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|71
|R.J. White
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|72
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|73
|Heath Cummings
|K. Johnson RB DET
|74
|Michael Kiser
|J. Landry WR CLE
|75
|George Maselli
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|76
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|77
|Dave Richard
|M. Brown WR BAL
|78
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|79
|Ben Gretch
|M. Breida RB MIA
|80
|Adam Aizer
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|81
|Adam Aizer
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|82
|Ben Gretch
|D. Guice RB WAS
|83
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|84
|Dave Richard
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|85
|Frank Stampfl
|J. White RB NE
|86
|George Maselli
|M. Mack RB IND
|87
|Michael Kiser
|E. Engram TE NYG
|88
|Heath Cummings
|J. Howard RB MIA
|89
|Andrew Baumhor
|H. Henry TE LAC
|90
|R.J. White
|J. Edelman WR NE
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|91
|R.J. White
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|92
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|93
|Heath Cummings
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|94
|Michael Kiser
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|95
|George Maselli
|A. Lazard WR GB
|96
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Allen QB BUF
|97
|Dave Richard
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|98
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|99
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|100
|Adam Aizer
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|101
|Adam Aizer
|M. Jones WR DET
|102
|Ben Gretch
|D. Samuel WR SF
|103
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|104
|Dave Richard
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|105
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Coleman RB SF
|106
|George Maselli
|S. Sims WR WAS
|107
|Michael Kiser
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|108
|Heath Cummings
|S. Michel RB NE
|109
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Brees QB NO
|110
|R.J. White
|T. Brady QB TB
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|111
|R.J. White
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|112
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|113
|Heath Cummings
|P. Williams WR MIA
|114
|Michael Kiser
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|115
|George Maselli
|N. Harry WR NE
|116
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Miller WR CHI
|117
|Dave Richard
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|118
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|119
|Ben Gretch
|N. Hines RB IND
|120
|Adam Aizer
|L. Murray RB NO
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Adam Aizer
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|122
|Ben Gretch
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|123
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Harris RB NE
|124
|Dave Richard
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|125
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Brown WR BUF
|126
|George Maselli
|C. Newton QB NE
|127
|Michael Kiser
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|128
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|129
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|130
|R.J. White
|Steelers DST PIT
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|131
|R.J. White
|J. Tucker K BAL
|132
|Andrew Baumhor
|B. Scott RB PHI
|133
|Heath Cummings
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|134
|Michael Kiser
|M. Stafford QB DET
|135
|George Maselli
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|136
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Snell RB PIT
|137
|Dave Richard
|D. Evans RB TEN
|138
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|139
|Ben Gretch
|Ravens DST BAL
|140
|Adam Aizer
|N. Fant TE DEN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|141
|Adam Aizer
|49ers DST SF
|142
|Ben Gretch
|H. Butker K KC
|143
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Chargers DST LAC
|144
|Dave Richard
|Rams DST LAR
|145
|Frank Stampfl
|Bills DST BUF
|146
|George Maselli
|Colts DST IND
|147
|Michael Kiser
|Saints DST NO
|148
|Heath Cummings
|Eagles DST PHI
|149
|Andrew Baumhor
|Bears DST CHI
|150
|R.J. White
|M. Williams WR LAC
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|151
|R.J. White
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|152
|Andrew Baumhor
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|153
|Heath Cummings
|W. Lutz K NO
|154
|Michael Kiser
|R. Gould K SF
|155
|George Maselli
|Y. Koo K ATL
|156
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Bailey K MIN
|157
|Dave Richard
|M. Prater K DET
|158
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gay K TB
|159
|Ben Gretch
|S. Watkins WR KC
|160
|Adam Aizer
|J. Elliott K PHI
