For those of you who play in 10-team leagues, you know how much fun they can be. You get to build an all-star team, and it's awesome to see your loaded roster following the draft.

We held a 10-team PPR mock draft Tuesday, and every Fantasy manager walked away marveling at the talent on their squads. I wish we were playing this out.

I had the No. 3 overall pick, and I started my team with four running backs in a row with Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones and Jonathan Taylor. I didn't expect to draft Jones, especially ahead of DeAndre Hopkins, and I drafted Taylor over receivers like A.J. Brown, Robert Woods and Odell Beckham.

But the reason for that is running back talent will be hard to find this year, even in 10-team leagues. And receiver is extremely deep. So while I missed out on Hopkins, Brown, Woods and Beckham, I still managed to get receivers that I like with plenty of upside.

I drafted Tyler Lockett in Round 5, A.J. Green in Round 6, Michael Gallup in Round 8, Diontae Johnson in Round 9, Sterling Shepard in Round 11 and Brandon Aiyuk in Round 14. I'm excited about the potential of this group.

Lockett has top-10 upside, and we know what Green can do when healthy. Gallup shouldn't lose much production even with the addition of high-profile rookie CeeDee Lamb in Dallas, and Johnson has breakout potential for the Steelers. Shepard could be the best receiver for the Giants this year, even better than Darius Slayton, and Aiyuk could be the No. 1 receiver in San Francisco with Deebo Samuel (foot) hurt.

I was able to add Darrell Henderson and Damien Harris to my running back corps -- I like Harris with Sony Michel (foot) banged up -- and I drafted Deshaun Watson and Hayden Hurst as well. While receiver isn't as strong as I would like, I have the best collection of running backs in this league, along with a top-tier quarterback and breakout candidate at tight end.

Now, let's compare my team to Heath Cummings' roster since he didn't draft a running back until Round 3 with Chris Carson. He started his team with Davante Adams and Travis Kelce, and that's a solid duo as the No. 2 receiver and No. 1 tight end coming into the year.

He added Adam Thielen in Round 4, T.Y. Hilton in Round 5 and Dak Prescott in Round 6, and his receivers, tight end and quarterback are excellent. But now he's chasing running backs, which is why he drafted five in a row with D'Andre Swift, Kerryon Johnson, Jordan Howard, Phillip Lindsay and Michel. In Round 14, he also drafted Justin Jackson. And he has Preston Williams as the fourth receiver on his roster.

Given the way Heath built his team, he has two potential holes at No. 2 running back and flex, but he should be fine if one of the Detroit running backs is serviceable. And if Howard, Lindsay, Michel, Jackson or Williams perform at a high level then he should be fine with his flex spot. 

I like my roster better because of the running backs, but Heath's roster should be competitive as well. In fact, every team in this league should be competitive because everyone has a loaded roster. That's the fun of playing in a 10-team league.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Podcast Host  
2. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host
6. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
7. Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization
8. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. R.J. White, NFL Editor

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Adam Aizer C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Ben Gretch S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Jamey Eisenberg A. Kamara RB NO
4 Dave Richard E. Elliott RB DAL
5 Frank Stampfl M. Thomas WR NO
6 George Maselli D. Cook RB MIN
7 Michael Kiser J. Jones WR ATL
8 Heath Cummings D. Adams WR GB
9 Andrew Baumhor M. Sanders RB PHI
10 R.J. White A. Ekeler RB LAC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
11 R.J. White N. Chubb RB CLE
12 Andrew Baumhor K. Drake RB ARI
13 Heath Cummings T. Kelce TE KC
14 Michael Kiser T. Hill WR KC
15 George Maselli C. Godwin WR TB
16 Frank Stampfl J. Mixon RB CIN
17 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
18 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jacobs RB LV
19 Ben Gretch G. Kittle TE SF
20 Adam Aizer P. Mahomes QB KC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
21 Adam Aizer J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
22 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
23 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jones RB GB
24 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR ARI
25 Frank Stampfl J. Conner RB PIT
26 George Maselli L. Jackson QB BAL
27 Michael Kiser L. Bell RB NYJ
28 Heath Cummings C. Carson RB SEA
29 Andrew Baumhor C. Ridley WR ATL
30 R.J. White C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
Round 4
Pos Team Player
31 R.J. White K. Golladay WR DET
32 Andrew Baumhor M. Evans WR TB
33 Heath Cummings A. Thielen WR MIN
34 Michael Kiser C. Kupp WR LAR
35 George Maselli T. Gurley RB ATL
36 Frank Stampfl A. Robinson WR CHI
37 Dave Richard M. Gordon RB DEN
38 Jamey Eisenberg J. Taylor RB IND
39 Ben Gretch A. Brown WR TEN
40 Adam Aizer R. Woods WR LAR
Round 5
Pos Team Player
41 Adam Aizer Z. Ertz TE PHI
42 Ben Gretch O. Beckham WR CLE
43 Jamey Eisenberg T. Lockett WR SEA
44 Dave Richard M. Andrews TE BAL
45 Frank Stampfl A. Cooper WR DAL
46 George Maselli D. Chark WR JAC
47 Michael Kiser D. Johnson RB HOU
48 Heath Cummings T. Hilton WR IND
49 Andrew Baumhor K. Allen WR LAC
50 R.J. White C. Sutton WR DEN
Round 6
Pos Team Player
51 R.J. White T. McLaurin WR WAS
52 Andrew Baumhor L. Fournette RB JAC
53 Heath Cummings D. Prescott QB DAL
54 Michael Kiser K. Hunt RB CLE
55 George Maselli S. Diggs WR BUF
56 Frank Stampfl D. Montgomery RB CHI
57 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA
58 Jamey Eisenberg A. Green WR CIN
59 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI
60 Adam Aizer R. Jones RB TB
Round 7
Pos Team Player
61 Adam Aizer D. Williams RB KC
62 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU
63 Jamey Eisenberg D. Watson QB HOU
64 Dave Richard R. Wilson QB SEA
65 Frank Stampfl D. Waller TE LV
66 George Maselli C. Akers RB LAR
67 Michael Kiser D. Singletary RB BUF
68 Heath Cummings D. Swift RB DET
69 Andrew Baumhor D. Parker WR MIA
70 R.J. White R. Mostert RB SF
Round 8
Pos Team Player
71 R.J. White M. Ingram RB BAL
72 Andrew Baumhor J. Dobbins RB BAL
73 Heath Cummings K. Johnson RB DET
74 Michael Kiser J. Landry WR CLE
75 George Maselli T. Higbee TE LAR
76 Frank Stampfl T. Boyd WR CIN
77 Dave Richard M. Brown WR BAL
78 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gallup WR DAL
79 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB MIA
80 Adam Aizer B. Cooks WR HOU
Round 9
Pos Team Player
81 Adam Aizer T. Cohen RB CHI
82 Ben Gretch D. Guice RB WAS
83 Jamey Eisenberg D. Johnson WR PIT
84 Dave Richard D. Slayton WR NYG
85 Frank Stampfl J. White RB NE
86 George Maselli M. Mack RB IND
87 Michael Kiser E. Engram TE NYG
88 Heath Cummings J. Howard RB MIA
89 Andrew Baumhor H. Henry TE LAC
90 R.J. White J. Edelman WR NE
Round 10
Pos Team Player
91 R.J. White J. Crowder WR NYJ
92 Andrew Baumhor K. Vaughn RB TB
93 Heath Cummings P. Lindsay RB DEN
94 Michael Kiser J. Jeudy WR DEN
95 George Maselli A. Lazard WR GB
96 Frank Stampfl J. Allen QB BUF
97 Dave Richard Z. Moss RB BUF
98 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henderson RB LAR
99 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
100 Adam Aizer A. Mattison RB MIN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
101 Adam Aizer M. Jones WR DET
102 Ben Gretch D. Samuel WR SF
103 Jamey Eisenberg S. Shepard WR NYG
104 Dave Richard A. Gibson RB WAS
105 Frank Stampfl T. Coleman RB SF
106 George Maselli S. Sims WR WAS
107 Michael Kiser C. Wentz QB PHI
108 Heath Cummings S. Michel RB NE
109 Andrew Baumhor D. Brees QB NO
110 R.J. White T. Brady QB TB
Round 12
Pos Team Player
111 R.J. White R. Gronkowski TE TB
112 Andrew Baumhor J. Reagor WR PHI
113 Heath Cummings P. Williams WR MIA
114 Michael Kiser C. Lamb WR DAL
115 George Maselli N. Harry WR NE
116 Frank Stampfl A. Miller WR CHI
117 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL
118 Jamey Eisenberg H. Hurst TE ATL
119 Ben Gretch N. Hines RB IND
120 Adam Aizer L. Murray RB NO
Round 13
Pos Team Player
121 Adam Aizer H. Ruggs III WR LV
122 Ben Gretch C. Edmonds RB ARI
123 Jamey Eisenberg D. Harris RB NE
124 Dave Richard M. Ryan QB ATL
125 Frank Stampfl J. Brown WR BUF
126 George Maselli C. Newton QB NE
127 Michael Kiser J. Kelley RB LAC
128 Heath Cummings J. Jackson RB LAC
129 Andrew Baumhor R. Armstead RB JAC
130 R.J. White Steelers DST PIT
Round 14
Pos Team Player
131 R.J. White J. Tucker K BAL
132 Andrew Baumhor B. Scott RB PHI
133 Heath Cummings A. Rodgers QB GB
134 Michael Kiser M. Stafford QB DET
135 George Maselli A. McFarland RB PIT
136 Frank Stampfl B. Snell RB PIT
137 Dave Richard D. Evans RB TEN
138 Jamey Eisenberg B. Aiyuk WR SF
139 Ben Gretch Ravens DST BAL
140 Adam Aizer N. Fant TE DEN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
141 Adam Aizer 49ers DST SF
142 Ben Gretch H. Butker K KC
143 Jamey Eisenberg Chargers DST LAC
144 Dave Richard Rams DST LAR
145 Frank Stampfl Bills DST BUF
146 George Maselli Colts DST IND
147 Michael Kiser Saints DST NO
148 Heath Cummings Eagles DST PHI
149 Andrew Baumhor Bears DST CHI
150 R.J. White M. Williams WR LAC
Round 16
Pos Team Player
151 R.J. White A. Hooper TE CLE
152 Andrew Baumhor G. Zuerlein K DAL
153 Heath Cummings W. Lutz K NO
154 Michael Kiser R. Gould K SF
155 George Maselli Y. Koo K ATL
156 Frank Stampfl D. Bailey K MIN
157 Dave Richard M. Prater K DET
158 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gay K TB
159 Ben Gretch S. Watkins WR KC
160 Adam Aizer J. Elliott K PHI
Team by Team
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 20 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 21 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 40 R. Woods WR LAR
5 41 Z. Ertz TE PHI
6 60 R. Jones RB TB
7 61 D. Williams RB KC
8 80 B. Cooks WR HOU
9 81 T. Cohen RB CHI
10 100 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 101 M. Jones WR DET
12 120 L. Murray RB NO
13 121 H. Ruggs III WR LV
14 140 N. Fant TE DEN
15 141 49ers DST SF
16 160 J. Elliott K PHI
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 19 G. Kittle TE SF
3 22 D. Moore WR CAR
4 39 A. Brown WR TEN
5 42 O. Beckham WR CLE
6 59 K. Murray QB ARI
7 62 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 79 M. Breida RB MIA
9 82 D. Guice RB WAS
10 99 C. Kirk WR ARI
11 102 D. Samuel WR SF
12 119 N. Hines RB IND
13 122 C. Edmonds RB ARI
14 139 Ravens DST BAL
15 142 H. Butker K KC
16 159 S. Watkins WR KC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 18 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 23 A. Jones RB GB
4 38 J. Taylor RB IND
5 43 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 58 A. Green WR CIN
7 63 D. Watson QB HOU
8 78 M. Gallup WR DAL
9 83 D. Johnson WR PIT
10 98 D. Henderson RB LAR
11 103 S. Shepard WR NYG
12 118 H. Hurst TE ATL
13 123 D. Harris RB NE
14 138 B. Aiyuk WR SF
15 143 Chargers DST LAC
16 158 M. Gay K TB
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 17 D. Henry RB TEN
3 24 D. Hopkins WR ARI
4 37 M. Gordon RB DEN
5 44 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 57 D. Metcalf WR SEA
7 64 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 77 M. Brown WR BAL
9 84 D. Slayton WR NYG
10 97 Z. Moss RB BUF
11 104 A. Gibson RB WAS
12 117 T. Pollard RB DAL
13 124 M. Ryan QB ATL
14 137 D. Evans RB TEN
15 144 Rams DST LAR
16 157 M. Prater K DET
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 5 M. Thomas WR NO
2 16 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 25 J. Conner RB PIT
4 36 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 45 A. Cooper WR DAL
6 56 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 65 D. Waller TE LV
8 76 T. Boyd WR CIN
9 85 J. White RB NE
10 96 J. Allen QB BUF
11 105 T. Coleman RB SF
12 116 A. Miller WR CHI
13 125 J. Brown WR BUF
14 136 B. Snell RB PIT
15 145 Bills DST BUF
16 156 D. Bailey K MIN
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Cook RB MIN
2 15 C. Godwin WR TB
3 26 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 35 T. Gurley RB ATL
5 46 D. Chark WR JAC
6 55 S. Diggs WR BUF
7 66 C. Akers RB LAR
8 75 T. Higbee TE LAR
9 86 M. Mack RB IND
10 95 A. Lazard WR GB
11 106 S. Sims WR WAS
12 115 N. Harry WR NE
13 126 C. Newton QB NE
14 135 A. McFarland RB PIT
15 146 Colts DST IND
16 155 Y. Koo K ATL
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Jones WR ATL
2 14 T. Hill WR KC
3 27 L. Bell RB NYJ
4 34 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 47 D. Johnson RB HOU
6 54 K. Hunt RB CLE
7 67 D. Singletary RB BUF
8 74 J. Landry WR CLE
9 87 E. Engram TE NYG
10 94 J. Jeudy WR DEN
11 107 C. Wentz QB PHI
12 114 C. Lamb WR DAL
13 127 J. Kelley RB LAC
14 134 M. Stafford QB DET
15 147 Saints DST NO
16 154 R. Gould K SF
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Adams WR GB
2 13 T. Kelce TE KC
3 28 C. Carson RB SEA
4 33 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 48 T. Hilton WR IND
6 53 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 68 D. Swift RB DET
8 73 K. Johnson RB DET
9 88 J. Howard RB MIA
10 93 P. Lindsay RB DEN
11 108 S. Michel RB NE
12 113 P. Williams WR MIA
13 128 J. Jackson RB LAC
14 133 A. Rodgers QB GB
15 148 Eagles DST PHI
16 153 W. Lutz K NO
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 9 M. Sanders RB PHI
2 12 K. Drake RB ARI
3 29 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 32 M. Evans WR TB
5 49 K. Allen WR LAC
6 52 L. Fournette RB JAC
7 69 D. Parker WR MIA
8 72 J. Dobbins RB BAL
9 89 H. Henry TE LAC
10 92 K. Vaughn RB TB
11 109 D. Brees QB NO
12 112 J. Reagor WR PHI
13 129 R. Armstead RB JAC
14 132 B. Scott RB PHI
15 149 Bears DST CHI
16 152 G. Zuerlein K DAL
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 10 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 11 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 30 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
4 31 K. Golladay WR DET
5 50 C. Sutton WR DEN
6 51 T. McLaurin WR WAS
7 70 R. Mostert RB SF
8 71 M. Ingram RB BAL
9 90 J. Edelman WR NE
10 91 J. Crowder WR NYJ
11 110 T. Brady QB TB
12 111 R. Gronkowski TE TB
13 130 Steelers DST PIT
14 131 J. Tucker K BAL
15 150 M. Williams WR LAC
16 151 A. Hooper TE CLE