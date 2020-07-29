Watch Now: Dave Richard's 5 Players To Target: Tyler Lockett ( 2:30 )

For those of you who play in 10-team leagues, you know how much fun they can be. You get to build an all-star team, and it's awesome to see your loaded roster following the draft.

We held a 10-team PPR mock draft Tuesday, and every Fantasy manager walked away marveling at the talent on their squads. I wish we were playing this out.

I had the No. 3 overall pick, and I started my team with four running backs in a row with Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones and Jonathan Taylor. I didn't expect to draft Jones, especially ahead of DeAndre Hopkins, and I drafted Taylor over receivers like A.J. Brown, Robert Woods and Odell Beckham.

But the reason for that is running back talent will be hard to find this year, even in 10-team leagues. And receiver is extremely deep. So while I missed out on Hopkins, Brown, Woods and Beckham, I still managed to get receivers that I like with plenty of upside.

I drafted Tyler Lockett in Round 5, A.J. Green in Round 6, Michael Gallup in Round 8, Diontae Johnson in Round 9, Sterling Shepard in Round 11 and Brandon Aiyuk in Round 14. I'm excited about the potential of this group.

Lockett has top-10 upside, and we know what Green can do when healthy. Gallup shouldn't lose much production even with the addition of high-profile rookie CeeDee Lamb in Dallas, and Johnson has breakout potential for the Steelers. Shepard could be the best receiver for the Giants this year, even better than Darius Slayton, and Aiyuk could be the No. 1 receiver in San Francisco with Deebo Samuel (foot) hurt.

I was able to add Darrell Henderson and Damien Harris to my running back corps -- I like Harris with Sony Michel (foot) banged up -- and I drafted Deshaun Watson and Hayden Hurst as well. While receiver isn't as strong as I would like, I have the best collection of running backs in this league, along with a top-tier quarterback and breakout candidate at tight end.

Now, let's compare my team to Heath Cummings' roster since he didn't draft a running back until Round 3 with Chris Carson. He started his team with Davante Adams and Travis Kelce, and that's a solid duo as the No. 2 receiver and No. 1 tight end coming into the year.

He added Adam Thielen in Round 4, T.Y. Hilton in Round 5 and Dak Prescott in Round 6, and his receivers, tight end and quarterback are excellent. But now he's chasing running backs, which is why he drafted five in a row with D'Andre Swift, Kerryon Johnson, Jordan Howard, Phillip Lindsay and Michel. In Round 14, he also drafted Justin Jackson. And he has Preston Williams as the fourth receiver on his roster.

Given the way Heath built his team, he has two potential holes at No. 2 running back and flex, but he should be fine if one of the Detroit running backs is serviceable. And if Howard, Lindsay, Michel, Jackson or Williams perform at a high level then he should be fine with his flex spot.

I like my roster better because of the running backs, but Heath's roster should be competitive as well. In fact, every team in this league should be competitive because everyone has a loaded roster. That's the fun of playing in a 10-team league.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Podcast Host

2. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

5. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host

6. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

7. Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization

8. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

10. R.J. White, NFL Editor