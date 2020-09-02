Watch Now: Fantasy Football Today Mailbag: Monday, August 24th (5:51)

For those of you who listen to our Fantasy Football Today podcast, you know every year we do a league with our listeners. It's a lot of fun, and gaining entry into the league usually requires doing something creative.

This year, we got plenty of parody songs making fun of me, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Ben Gretch and especially Adam Aizer. There were funny poems, inspiring stories and just amazing stuff from people who spend a lot of time listening to our voices. 

I can't say thank you enough for taking your time to follow us and download our show. We hope to entertain you and provide quality Fantasy advice on a daily basis. The relationship with our audience is something we cherish, and it's why this league is always so great.

This is a 14-team PPR league, and you can see the full results below. I shared my team this season with Todd Rones, and I'll show you how we built our roster.

We had the No. 10 pick, and we went with Josh Jacobs. It could be a mistake to pass on other running backs like Derrick Henry, Miles Sanders and Joe Mixon, but Jacobs could be amazing if he catches more passes. And we know he's hoping for 60 receptions this year.

We went RB-RB with this team, and I loved getting Nick Chubb in Round 2. Jacobs and Chubb are better in non-PPR leagues, but both could challenge to lead the NFL in rushing this season. And it wouldn't be a surprise if either accomplished that feat.

We've been telling you all offseason about the wide receiver value in Rounds 3 and 4, even in a 14-team league, and we ended up with Odell Beckham and Tyler Lockett in those spots. Todd and I debated Beckham vs. Terry McLaurin and Amari Cooper, and we went with Beckham hoping that he rebounds this year. 

You know I'm not one to draft quarterbacks early, but we felt Dak Prescott was the best value selection in Round 5. And we still got solid running back and wide receiver depth with Preston Williams, Antonio Gibson, Boston Scott, Steven Sims and Chris Thompson with our next five picks.

Waiting on a tight end paid off with Mike Gesicki in Round 11, and I consider him a top-10 Fantasy option this year. We took fliers on Mike Williams and Van Jefferson, and Williams (shoulder) could be a steal if he doesn't miss much time early in the season.

I like this team a lot for a 14-team league, and I hope Todd does also. Check out all the results below, and you can see the Fantasy managers in this league know what they are doing. They must listen to a great podcast for advice.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Zach Berger
2. Patrick McGlinchey
3. Jordan Krasner
4. Peter Walker
5. Ben Gretch
6. Heath Cummings
7. Isaak Olson
8. Joe Capalbo
9. Justin Keller
10. Jamey Eisenberg and Todd Rones
11. Ben Fisher and Chad Meldrum
12. Alan Geiger
13. Adam Aizer
14. Dave Richard and Joey Wright

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 @FFChalupaBatman C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Toppling Goliaths S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Jordan Krasner E. Elliott RB DAL
4 The Mathletes D. Cook RB MIN
5 Ben Gretch A. Kamara RB NO
6 Cummings M. Thomas WR NO
7 Sir Isaak Newton-John A. Ekeler RB LAC
8 The Fantasy Football Team C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
9 Bulletproof Tiger D. Adams WR GB
10 Eisenberg J. Jacobs RB LV
11 The Mighty "Q"uarantine D. Henry RB TEN
12 USA Elite J. Jones WR ATL
13 Reach for the Kyler M. Sanders RB PHI
14 The Chark Foundation J. Mixon RB CIN
Round 2
Pos Team Player
15 The Chark Foundation K. Drake RB ARI
16 Reach for the Kyler T. Hill WR KC
17 USA Elite A. Jones RB GB
18 The Mighty "Q"uarantine T. Kelce TE KC
19 Eisenberg N. Chubb RB CLE
20 Bulletproof Tiger G. Kittle TE SF
21 The Fantasy Football Team D. Moore WR CAR
22 Sir Isaak Newton-John D. Hopkins WR ARI
23 Cummings C. Godwin WR TB
24 Ben Gretch J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
25 The Mathletes T. Gurley RB ATL
26 Jordan Krasner K. Golladay WR DET
27 Toppling Goliaths A. Robinson WR CHI
28 @FFChalupaBatman J. Conner RB PIT
Round 3
Pos Team Player
29 @FFChalupaBatman P. Mahomes QB KC
30 Toppling Goliaths C. Carson RB SEA
31 Jordan Krasner C. Ridley WR ATL
32 The Mathletes L. Jackson QB BAL
33 Ben Gretch M. Evans WR TB
34 Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
35 Sir Isaak Newton-John R. Woods WR LAR
36 The Fantasy Football Team C. Kupp WR LAR
37 Bulletproof Tiger A. Thielen WR MIN
38 Eisenberg T. Lockett WR SEA
39 The Mighty "Q"uarantine J. Taylor RB IND
40 USA Elite A. Brown WR TEN
41 Reach for the Kyler M. Gordon RB DEN
42 The Chark Foundation D. Metcalf WR SEA
Round 4
Pos Team Player
43 The Chark Foundation D. Chark WR JAC
44 Reach for the Kyler R. Jones RB TB
45 USA Elite R. Mostert RB SF
46 The Mighty "Q"uarantine K. Hunt RB CLE
47 Eisenberg O. Beckham WR CLE
48 Bulletproof Tiger K. Allen WR LAC
49 The Fantasy Football Team T. McLaurin WR WAS
50 Sir Isaak Newton-John A. Cooper WR DAL
51 Cummings D. Johnson RB HOU
52 Ben Gretch Z. Ertz TE PHI
53 The Mathletes C. Sutton WR DEN
54 Jordan Krasner L. Bell RB NYJ
55 Toppling Goliaths S. Diggs WR BUF
56 @FFChalupaBatman T. Hilton WR IND
Round 5
Pos Team Player
57 @FFChalupaBatman W. Fuller WR HOU
58 Toppling Goliaths T. Boyd WR CIN
59 Jordan Krasner M. Ingram RB BAL
60 The Mathletes A. Green WR CIN
61 Ben Gretch M. Brown WR BAL
62 Cummings M. Gallup WR DAL
63 Sir Isaak Newton-John T. Cohen RB CHI
64 The Fantasy Football Team C. Akers RB LAR
65 Bulletproof Tiger J. White RB NE
66 Eisenberg D. Prescott QB DAL
67 The Mighty "Q"uarantine D. Parker WR MIA
68 USA Elite J. Landry WR CLE
69 Reach for the Kyler K. Murray QB ARI
70 The Chark Foundation D. Singletary RB BUF
Round 6
Pos Team Player
71 The Chark Foundation R. Wilson QB SEA
72 Reach for the Kyler D. Swift RB DET
73 USA Elite D. Watson QB HOU
74 The Mighty "Q"uarantine B. Cooks WR HOU
75 Eisenberg P. Williams WR MIA
76 Bulletproof Tiger J. Dobbins RB BAL
77 The Fantasy Football Team Z. Moss RB BUF
78 Sir Isaak Newton-John D. Waller TE LV
79 Cummings D. Montgomery RB CHI
80 Ben Gretch P. Lindsay RB DEN
81 The Mathletes L. Murray RB NO
82 Jordan Krasner C. Lamb WR DAL
83 Toppling Goliaths H. Hurst TE ATL
84 @FFChalupaBatman J. Crowder WR NYJ
Round 7
Pos Team Player
85 @FFChalupaBatman M. Mack RB IND
86 Toppling Goliaths M. Ryan QB ATL
87 Jordan Krasner T. Higbee TE LAR
88 The Mathletes E. Engram TE NYG
89 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
90 Cummings K. Johnson RB DET
91 Sir Isaak Newton-John M. Jones WR DET
92 The Fantasy Football Team J. Edelman WR NE
93 Bulletproof Tiger D. Johnson WR PIT
94 Eisenberg A. Gibson RB WAS
95 The Mighty "Q"uarantine D. Samuel WR SF
96 USA Elite M. Breida RB MIA
97 Reach for the Kyler D. Slayton WR NYG
98 The Chark Foundation H. Henry TE LAC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
99 The Chark Foundation D. Harris RB NE
100 Reach for the Kyler D. Henderson RB LAR
101 USA Elite J. Brown WR BUF
102 The Mighty "Q"uarantine J. Allen QB BUF
103 Eisenberg B. Scott RB PHI
104 Bulletproof Tiger J. Howard RB MIA
105 The Fantasy Football Team S. Shepard WR NYG
106 Sir Isaak Newton-John C. Edmonds RB ARI
107 Cummings J. Kelley RB LAC
108 Ben Gretch M. Hardman WR KC
109 The Mathletes A. Mattison RB MIN
110 Jordan Krasner H. Ruggs III WR LV
111 Toppling Goliaths T. Coleman RB SF
112 @FFChalupaBatman J. Jeudy WR DEN
Round 9
Pos Team Player
113 @FFChalupaBatman D. Jackson WR PHI
114 Toppling Goliaths G. Tate WR NYG
115 Jordan Krasner L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
116 The Mathletes A. Lazard WR GB
117 Ben Gretch T. Pollard RB DAL
118 Cummings A. Miller WR CHI
119 Sir Isaak Newton-John R. Armstead RB JAC
120 The Fantasy Football Team N. Hines RB IND
121 Bulletproof Tiger J. Jefferson WR MIN
122 Eisenberg S. Sims WR WAS
123 The Mighty "Q"uarantine N. Harry WR NE
124 USA Elite J. Cook TE NO
125 Reach for the Kyler P. Campbell WR IND
126 The Chark Foundation B. Aiyuk WR SF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
127 The Chark Foundation T. Brady QB TB
128 Reach for the Kyler J. Reagor WR PHI
129 USA Elite A. Dillon RB GB
130 The Mighty "Q"uarantine E. Sanders WR NO
131 Eisenberg C. Thompson RB JAC
132 Bulletproof Tiger C. Wentz QB PHI
133 The Fantasy Football Team L. Fournette RB JAC
134 Sir Isaak Newton-John D. Evans RB TEN
135 Cummings D. Williams RB KC
136 Ben Gretch K. Vaughn RB TB
137 The Mathletes S. Michel RB NE
138 Jordan Krasner M. Brown RB LAR
139 Toppling Goliaths M. Pittman WR IND
140 @FFChalupaBatman J. Washington WR PIT
Round 11
Pos Team Player
141 @FFChalupaBatman D. Johnson RB HOU
142 Toppling Goliaths B. Jarwin TE DAL
143 Jordan Krasner M. Stafford QB DET
144 The Mathletes B. Edwards WR LV
145 Ben Gretch C. Newton QB NE
146 Cummings D. Brees QB NO
147 Sir Isaak Newton-John J. Goff QB LAR
148 The Fantasy Football Team A. Rodgers QB GB
149 Bulletproof Tiger B. Snell RB PIT
150 Eisenberg M. Gesicki TE MIA
151 The Mighty "Q"uarantine A. Hooper TE CLE
152 USA Elite J. Smith TE TEN
153 Reach for the Kyler S. Watkins WR KC
154 The Chark Foundation N. Fant TE DEN
Round 12
Pos Team Player
155 The Chark Foundation A. Jeffery WR PHI
156 Reach for the Kyler R. Gronkowski TE TB
157 USA Elite C. Samuel WR CAR
158 The Mighty "Q"uarantine J. Burrow QB CIN
159 Eisenberg Steelers DST PIT
160 Bulletproof Tiger C. Hyde RB SEA
161 The Fantasy Football Team D. Jones QB NYG
162 Sir Isaak Newton-John A. McFarland RB PIT
163 Cummings D. Ozigbo RB JAC
164 Ben Gretch T. Hockenson TE DET
165 The Mathletes 49ers DST SF
166 Jordan Krasner B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
167 Toppling Goliaths J. Robinson RB JAC
168 @FFChalupaBatman C. Herndon TE NYJ
Round 13
Pos Team Player
169 @FFChalupaBatman D. Goedert TE PHI
170 Toppling Goliaths J. McKinnon RB SF
171 Jordan Krasner Ravens DST BAL
172 The Mathletes R. Anderson WR CAR
173 Ben Gretch D. Washington RB KC
174 Cummings L. McCoy RB TB
175 Sir Isaak Newton-John B. Love RB WAS
176 The Fantasy Football Team J. Doyle TE IND
177 Bulletproof Tiger Colts DST IND
178 Eisenberg M. Williams WR LAC
179 The Mighty "Q"uarantine Bills DST BUF
180 USA Elite H. Renfrow WR LV
181 Reach for the Kyler B. Perriman WR NYJ
182 The Chark Foundation Rams DST LAR
Round 14
Pos Team Player
183 The Chark Foundation L. Thomas TE WAS
184 Reach for the Kyler J. Tucker K BAL
185 USA Elite Saints DST NO
186 The Mighty "Q"uarantine C. Claypool WR PIT
187 Eisenberg V. Jefferson WR LAR
188 Bulletproof Tiger W. Lutz K NO
189 The Fantasy Football Team Patriots DST NE
190 Sir Isaak Newton-John Eagles DST PHI
191 Cummings Chargers DST LAC
192 Ben Gretch Bears DST CHI
193 The Mathletes G. Bernard RB CIN
194 Jordan Krasner L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
195 Toppling Goliaths Vikings DST MIN
196 @FFChalupaBatman Broncos DST DEN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
197 @FFChalupaBatman G. Zuerlein K DAL
198 Toppling Goliaths H. Butker K KC
199 Jordan Krasner R. Gould K SF
200 The Mathletes D. Bailey K MIN
201 Ben Gretch Y. Koo K ATL
202 Cummings K. Fairbairn K HOU
203 Sir Isaak Newton-John M. Badgley K LAC
204 The Fantasy Football Team M. Prater K DET
205 Bulletproof Tiger J. Richard RB LV
206 Eisenberg Z. Gonzalez K ARI
207 The Mighty "Q"uarantine M. Gay K TB
208 USA Elite J. Myers K SEA
209 Reach for the Kyler Titans DST TEN
210 The Chark Foundation M. Crosby K GB
Team by Team
@FFChalupaBatman
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 28 J. Conner RB PIT
3 29 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 56 T. Hilton WR IND
5 57 W. Fuller WR HOU
6 84 J. Crowder WR NYJ
7 85 M. Mack RB IND
8 112 J. Jeudy WR DEN
9 113 D. Jackson WR PHI
10 140 J. Washington WR PIT
11 141 D. Johnson RB HOU
12 168 C. Herndon TE NYJ
13 169 D. Goedert TE PHI
14 196 Broncos DST DEN
15 197 G. Zuerlein K DAL
Toppling Goliaths
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 27 A. Robinson WR CHI
3 30 C. Carson RB SEA
4 55 S. Diggs WR BUF
5 58 T. Boyd WR CIN
6 83 H. Hurst TE ATL
7 86 M. Ryan QB ATL
8 111 T. Coleman RB SF
9 114 G. Tate WR NYG
10 139 M. Pittman WR IND
11 142 B. Jarwin TE DAL
12 167 J. Robinson RB JAC
13 170 J. McKinnon RB SF
14 195 Vikings DST MIN
15 198 H. Butker K KC
Jordan Krasner
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 26 K. Golladay WR DET
3 31 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 54 L. Bell RB NYJ
5 59 M. Ingram RB BAL
6 82 C. Lamb WR DAL
7 87 T. Higbee TE LAR
8 110 H. Ruggs III WR LV
9 115 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
10 138 M. Brown RB LAR
11 143 M. Stafford QB DET
12 166 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
13 171 Ravens DST BAL
14 194 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
15 199 R. Gould K SF
The Mathletes
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Cook RB MIN
2 25 T. Gurley RB ATL
3 32 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 53 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 60 A. Green WR CIN
6 81 L. Murray RB NO
7 88 E. Engram TE NYG
8 109 A. Mattison RB MIN
9 116 A. Lazard WR GB
10 137 S. Michel RB NE
11 144 B. Edwards WR LV
12 165 49ers DST SF
13 172 R. Anderson WR CAR
14 193 G. Bernard RB CIN
15 200 D. Bailey K MIN
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Kamara RB NO
2 24 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
3 33 M. Evans WR TB
4 52 Z. Ertz TE PHI
5 61 M. Brown WR BAL
6 80 P. Lindsay RB DEN
7 89 C. Kirk WR ARI
8 108 M. Hardman WR KC
9 117 T. Pollard RB DAL
10 136 K. Vaughn RB TB
11 145 C. Newton QB NE
12 164 T. Hockenson TE DET
13 173 D. Washington RB KC
14 192 Bears DST CHI
15 201 Y. Koo K ATL
Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 6 M. Thomas WR NO
2 23 C. Godwin WR TB
3 34 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 51 D. Johnson RB HOU
5 62 M. Gallup WR DAL
6 79 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 90 K. Johnson RB DET
8 107 J. Kelley RB LAC
9 118 A. Miller WR CHI
10 135 D. Williams RB KC
11 146 D. Brees QB NO
12 163 D. Ozigbo RB JAC
13 174 L. McCoy RB TB
14 191 Chargers DST LAC
15 202 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Sir Isaak Newton-John
Rd Pk Player
1 7 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 22 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 35 R. Woods WR LAR
4 50 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 63 T. Cohen RB CHI
6 78 D. Waller TE LV
7 91 M. Jones WR DET
8 106 C. Edmonds RB ARI
9 119 R. Armstead RB JAC
10 134 D. Evans RB TEN
11 147 J. Goff QB LAR
12 162 A. McFarland RB PIT
13 175 B. Love RB WAS
14 190 Eagles DST PHI
15 203 M. Badgley K LAC
The Fantasy Football Team
Rd Pk Player
1 8 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
2 21 D. Moore WR CAR
3 36 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 49 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 64 C. Akers RB LAR
6 77 Z. Moss RB BUF
7 92 J. Edelman WR NE
8 105 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 120 N. Hines RB IND
10 133 L. Fournette RB JAC
11 148 A. Rodgers QB GB
12 161 D. Jones QB NYG
13 176 J. Doyle TE IND
14 189 Patriots DST NE
15 204 M. Prater K DET
Bulletproof Tiger
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Adams WR GB
2 20 G. Kittle TE SF
3 37 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 48 K. Allen WR LAC
5 65 J. White RB NE
6 76 J. Dobbins RB BAL
7 93 D. Johnson WR PIT
8 104 J. Howard RB MIA
9 121 J. Jefferson WR MIN
10 132 C. Wentz QB PHI
11 149 B. Snell RB PIT
12 160 C. Hyde RB SEA
13 177 Colts DST IND
14 188 W. Lutz K NO
15 205 J. Richard RB LV
Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Jacobs RB LV
2 19 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 38 T. Lockett WR SEA
4 47 O. Beckham WR CLE
5 66 D. Prescott QB DAL
6 75 P. Williams WR MIA
7 94 A. Gibson RB WAS
8 103 B. Scott RB PHI
9 122 S. Sims WR WAS
10 131 C. Thompson RB JAC
11 150 M. Gesicki TE MIA
12 159 Steelers DST PIT
13 178 M. Williams WR LAC
14 187 V. Jefferson WR LAR
15 206 Z. Gonzalez K ARI
The Mighty "Q"uarantine
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Henry RB TEN
2 18 T. Kelce TE KC
3 39 J. Taylor RB IND
4 46 K. Hunt RB CLE
5 67 D. Parker WR MIA
6 74 B. Cooks WR HOU
7 95 D. Samuel WR SF
8 102 J. Allen QB BUF
9 123 N. Harry WR NE
10 130 E. Sanders WR NO
11 151 A. Hooper TE CLE
12 158 J. Burrow QB CIN
13 179 Bills DST BUF
14 186 C. Claypool WR PIT
15 207 M. Gay K TB
USA Elite
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Jones WR ATL
2 17 A. Jones RB GB
3 40 A. Brown WR TEN
4 45 R. Mostert RB SF
5 68 J. Landry WR CLE
6 73 D. Watson QB HOU
7 96 M. Breida RB MIA
8 101 J. Brown WR BUF
9 124 J. Cook TE NO
10 129 A. Dillon RB GB
11 152 J. Smith TE TEN
12 157 C. Samuel WR CAR
13 180 H. Renfrow WR LV
14 185 Saints DST NO
15 208 J. Myers K SEA
Reach for the Kyler
Rd Pk Player
1 13 M. Sanders RB PHI
2 16 T. Hill WR KC
3 41 M. Gordon RB DEN
4 44 R. Jones RB TB
5 69 K. Murray QB ARI
6 72 D. Swift RB DET
7 97 D. Slayton WR NYG
8 100 D. Henderson RB LAR
9 125 P. Campbell WR IND
10 128 J. Reagor WR PHI
11 153 S. Watkins WR KC
12 156 R. Gronkowski TE TB
13 181 B. Perriman WR NYJ
14 184 J. Tucker K BAL
15 209 Titans DST TEN
The Chark Foundation
Rd Pk Player
1 14 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 15 K. Drake RB ARI
3 42 D. Metcalf WR SEA
4 43 D. Chark WR JAC
5 70 D. Singletary RB BUF
6 71 R. Wilson QB SEA
7 98 H. Henry TE LAC
8 99 D. Harris RB NE
9 126 B. Aiyuk WR SF
10 127 T. Brady QB TB
11 154 N. Fant TE DEN
12 155 A. Jeffery WR PHI
13 182 Rams DST LAR
14 183 L. Thomas TE WAS
15 210 M. Crosby K GB