For those of you who listen to our Fantasy Football Today podcast, you know every year we do a league with our listeners. It's a lot of fun, and gaining entry into the league usually requires doing something creative.
This year, we got plenty of parody songs making fun of me, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Ben Gretch and especially Adam Aizer. There were funny poems, inspiring stories and just amazing stuff from people who spend a lot of time listening to our voices.
I can't say thank you enough for taking your time to follow us and download our show. We hope to entertain you and provide quality Fantasy advice on a daily basis. The relationship with our audience is something we cherish, and it's why this league is always so great.
This is a 14-team PPR league, and you can see the full results below. I shared my team this season with Todd Rones, and I'll show you how we built our roster.
We had the No. 10 pick, and we went with Josh Jacobs. It could be a mistake to pass on other running backs like Derrick Henry, Miles Sanders and Joe Mixon, but Jacobs could be amazing if he catches more passes. And we know he's hoping for 60 receptions this year.
We went RB-RB with this team, and I loved getting Nick Chubb in Round 2. Jacobs and Chubb are better in non-PPR leagues, but both could challenge to lead the NFL in rushing this season. And it wouldn't be a surprise if either accomplished that feat.
We've been telling you all offseason about the wide receiver value in Rounds 3 and 4, even in a 14-team league, and we ended up with Odell Beckham and Tyler Lockett in those spots. Todd and I debated Beckham vs. Terry McLaurin and Amari Cooper, and we went with Beckham hoping that he rebounds this year.
You know I'm not one to draft quarterbacks early, but we felt Dak Prescott was the best value selection in Round 5. And we still got solid running back and wide receiver depth with Preston Williams, Antonio Gibson, Boston Scott, Steven Sims and Chris Thompson with our next five picks.
Waiting on a tight end paid off with Mike Gesicki in Round 11, and I consider him a top-10 Fantasy option this year. We took fliers on Mike Williams and Van Jefferson, and Williams (shoulder) could be a steal if he doesn't miss much time early in the season.
I like this team a lot for a 14-team league, and I hope Todd does also. Check out all the results below, and you can see the Fantasy managers in this league know what they are doing. They must listen to a great podcast for advice.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Zach Berger
2. Patrick McGlinchey
3. Jordan Krasner
4. Peter Walker
5. Ben Gretch
6. Heath Cummings
7. Isaak Olson
8. Joe Capalbo
9. Justin Keller
10. Jamey Eisenberg and Todd Rones
11. Ben Fisher and Chad Meldrum
12. Alan Geiger
13. Adam Aizer
14. Dave Richard and Joey Wright
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|@FFChalupaBatman
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Toppling Goliaths
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Jordan Krasner
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|The Mathletes
|D. Cook RB MIN
|5
|Ben Gretch
|A. Kamara RB NO
|6
|Cummings
|M. Thomas WR NO
|7
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|8
|The Fantasy Football Team
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|9
|Bulletproof Tiger
|D. Adams WR GB
|10
|Eisenberg
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|11
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|D. Henry RB TEN
|12
|USA Elite
|J. Jones WR ATL
|13
|Reach for the Kyler
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|14
|The Chark Foundation
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|15
|The Chark Foundation
|K. Drake RB ARI
|16
|Reach for the Kyler
|T. Hill WR KC
|17
|USA Elite
|A. Jones RB GB
|18
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|T. Kelce TE KC
|19
|Eisenberg
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|20
|Bulletproof Tiger
|G. Kittle TE SF
|21
|The Fantasy Football Team
|D. Moore WR CAR
|22
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|23
|Cummings
|C. Godwin WR TB
|24
|Ben Gretch
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|25
|The Mathletes
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|26
|Jordan Krasner
|K. Golladay WR DET
|27
|Toppling Goliaths
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|28
|@FFChalupaBatman
|J. Conner RB PIT
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|29
|@FFChalupaBatman
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|30
|Toppling Goliaths
|C. Carson RB SEA
|31
|Jordan Krasner
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|32
|The Mathletes
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|33
|Ben Gretch
|M. Evans WR TB
|34
|Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|35
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|R. Woods WR LAR
|36
|The Fantasy Football Team
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|37
|Bulletproof Tiger
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|38
|Eisenberg
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|39
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|J. Taylor RB IND
|40
|USA Elite
|A. Brown WR TEN
|41
|Reach for the Kyler
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|42
|The Chark Foundation
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|43
|The Chark Foundation
|D. Chark WR JAC
|44
|Reach for the Kyler
|R. Jones RB TB
|45
|USA Elite
|R. Mostert RB SF
|46
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|47
|Eisenberg
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|48
|Bulletproof Tiger
|K. Allen WR LAC
|49
|The Fantasy Football Team
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|50
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|51
|Cummings
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|52
|Ben Gretch
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|53
|The Mathletes
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|54
|Jordan Krasner
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|55
|Toppling Goliaths
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|56
|@FFChalupaBatman
|T. Hilton WR IND
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|57
|@FFChalupaBatman
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|58
|Toppling Goliaths
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|59
|Jordan Krasner
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|60
|The Mathletes
|A. Green WR CIN
|61
|Ben Gretch
|M. Brown WR BAL
|62
|Cummings
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|63
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|64
|The Fantasy Football Team
|C. Akers RB LAR
|65
|Bulletproof Tiger
|J. White RB NE
|66
|Eisenberg
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|67
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|D. Parker WR MIA
|68
|USA Elite
|J. Landry WR CLE
|69
|Reach for the Kyler
|K. Murray QB ARI
|70
|The Chark Foundation
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|71
|The Chark Foundation
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|72
|Reach for the Kyler
|D. Swift RB DET
|73
|USA Elite
|D. Watson QB HOU
|74
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|75
|Eisenberg
|P. Williams WR MIA
|76
|Bulletproof Tiger
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|77
|The Fantasy Football Team
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|78
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|D. Waller TE LV
|79
|Cummings
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|80
|Ben Gretch
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|81
|The Mathletes
|L. Murray RB NO
|82
|Jordan Krasner
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|83
|Toppling Goliaths
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|84
|@FFChalupaBatman
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|@FFChalupaBatman
|M. Mack RB IND
|86
|Toppling Goliaths
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|87
|Jordan Krasner
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|88
|The Mathletes
|E. Engram TE NYG
|89
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|90
|Cummings
|K. Johnson RB DET
|91
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|M. Jones WR DET
|92
|The Fantasy Football Team
|J. Edelman WR NE
|93
|Bulletproof Tiger
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|94
|Eisenberg
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|95
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|D. Samuel WR SF
|96
|USA Elite
|M. Breida RB MIA
|97
|Reach for the Kyler
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|98
|The Chark Foundation
|H. Henry TE LAC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|99
|The Chark Foundation
|D. Harris RB NE
|100
|Reach for the Kyler
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|101
|USA Elite
|J. Brown WR BUF
|102
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|J. Allen QB BUF
|103
|Eisenberg
|B. Scott RB PHI
|104
|Bulletproof Tiger
|J. Howard RB MIA
|105
|The Fantasy Football Team
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|106
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|107
|Cummings
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|108
|Ben Gretch
|M. Hardman WR KC
|109
|The Mathletes
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|110
|Jordan Krasner
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|111
|Toppling Goliaths
|T. Coleman RB SF
|112
|@FFChalupaBatman
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|113
|@FFChalupaBatman
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|114
|Toppling Goliaths
|G. Tate WR NYG
|115
|Jordan Krasner
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|116
|The Mathletes
|A. Lazard WR GB
|117
|Ben Gretch
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|118
|Cummings
|A. Miller WR CHI
|119
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|120
|The Fantasy Football Team
|N. Hines RB IND
|121
|Bulletproof Tiger
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|122
|Eisenberg
|S. Sims WR WAS
|123
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|N. Harry WR NE
|124
|USA Elite
|J. Cook TE NO
|125
|Reach for the Kyler
|P. Campbell WR IND
|126
|The Chark Foundation
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|127
|The Chark Foundation
|T. Brady QB TB
|128
|Reach for the Kyler
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|129
|USA Elite
|A. Dillon RB GB
|130
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|E. Sanders WR NO
|131
|Eisenberg
|C. Thompson RB JAC
|132
|Bulletproof Tiger
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|133
|The Fantasy Football Team
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|134
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|D. Evans RB TEN
|135
|Cummings
|D. Williams RB KC
|136
|Ben Gretch
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|137
|The Mathletes
|S. Michel RB NE
|138
|Jordan Krasner
|M. Brown RB LAR
|139
|Toppling Goliaths
|M. Pittman WR IND
|140
|@FFChalupaBatman
|J. Washington WR PIT
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|141
|@FFChalupaBatman
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|142
|Toppling Goliaths
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|143
|Jordan Krasner
|M. Stafford QB DET
|144
|The Mathletes
|B. Edwards WR LV
|145
|Ben Gretch
|C. Newton QB NE
|146
|Cummings
|D. Brees QB NO
|147
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|J. Goff QB LAR
|148
|The Fantasy Football Team
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|149
|Bulletproof Tiger
|B. Snell RB PIT
|150
|Eisenberg
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|151
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|152
|USA Elite
|J. Smith TE TEN
|153
|Reach for the Kyler
|S. Watkins WR KC
|154
|The Chark Foundation
|N. Fant TE DEN
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|155
|The Chark Foundation
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|156
|Reach for the Kyler
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|157
|USA Elite
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|158
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|159
|Eisenberg
|Steelers DST PIT
|160
|Bulletproof Tiger
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|161
|The Fantasy Football Team
|D. Jones QB NYG
|162
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|163
|Cummings
|D. Ozigbo RB JAC
|164
|Ben Gretch
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|165
|The Mathletes
|49ers DST SF
|166
|Jordan Krasner
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|167
|Toppling Goliaths
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|168
|@FFChalupaBatman
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|@FFChalupaBatman
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|170
|Toppling Goliaths
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|171
|Jordan Krasner
|Ravens DST BAL
|172
|The Mathletes
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|173
|Ben Gretch
|D. Washington RB KC
|174
|Cummings
|L. McCoy RB TB
|175
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|B. Love RB WAS
|176
|The Fantasy Football Team
|J. Doyle TE IND
|177
|Bulletproof Tiger
|Colts DST IND
|178
|Eisenberg
|M. Williams WR LAC
|179
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|Bills DST BUF
|180
|USA Elite
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|181
|Reach for the Kyler
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|182
|The Chark Foundation
|Rams DST LAR
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|183
|The Chark Foundation
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|184
|Reach for the Kyler
|J. Tucker K BAL
|185
|USA Elite
|Saints DST NO
|186
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|187
|Eisenberg
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|188
|Bulletproof Tiger
|W. Lutz K NO
|189
|The Fantasy Football Team
|Patriots DST NE
|190
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|Eagles DST PHI
|191
|Cummings
|Chargers DST LAC
|192
|Ben Gretch
|Bears DST CHI
|193
|The Mathletes
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|194
|Jordan Krasner
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|195
|Toppling Goliaths
|Vikings DST MIN
|196
|@FFChalupaBatman
|Broncos DST DEN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|197
|@FFChalupaBatman
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|198
|Toppling Goliaths
|H. Butker K KC
|199
|Jordan Krasner
|R. Gould K SF
|200
|The Mathletes
|D. Bailey K MIN
|201
|Ben Gretch
|Y. Koo K ATL
|202
|Cummings
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|203
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|M. Badgley K LAC
|204
|The Fantasy Football Team
|M. Prater K DET
|205
|Bulletproof Tiger
|J. Richard RB LV
|206
|Eisenberg
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|207
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|M. Gay K TB
|208
|USA Elite
|J. Myers K SEA
|209
|Reach for the Kyler
|Titans DST TEN
|210
|The Chark Foundation
|M. Crosby K GB
|@FFChalupaBatman
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|28
|J. Conner RB PIT
|3
|29
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|56
|T. Hilton WR IND
|5
|57
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|6
|84
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|7
|85
|M. Mack RB IND
|8
|112
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|9
|113
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|10
|140
|J. Washington WR PIT
|11
|141
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|12
|168
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|13
|169
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|14
|196
|Broncos DST DEN
|15
|197
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|Toppling Goliaths
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|27
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|3
|30
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|55
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|5
|58
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|6
|83
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|7
|86
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|8
|111
|T. Coleman RB SF
|9
|114
|G. Tate WR NYG
|10
|139
|M. Pittman WR IND
|11
|142
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|12
|167
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|13
|170
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|14
|195
|Vikings DST MIN
|15
|198
|H. Butker K KC
|Jordan Krasner
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|26
|K. Golladay WR DET
|3
|31
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|4
|54
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|5
|59
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|6
|82
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|7
|87
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|8
|110
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|9
|115
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|10
|138
|M. Brown RB LAR
|11
|143
|M. Stafford QB DET
|12
|166
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|13
|171
|Ravens DST BAL
|14
|194
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|15
|199
|R. Gould K SF
|The Mathletes
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|25
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|3
|32
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|53
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|5
|60
|A. Green WR CIN
|6
|81
|L. Murray RB NO
|7
|88
|E. Engram TE NYG
|8
|109
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|9
|116
|A. Lazard WR GB
|10
|137
|S. Michel RB NE
|11
|144
|B. Edwards WR LV
|12
|165
|49ers DST SF
|13
|172
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|14
|193
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|15
|200
|D. Bailey K MIN
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|24
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|3
|33
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|52
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|5
|61
|M. Brown WR BAL
|6
|80
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|7
|89
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|8
|108
|M. Hardman WR KC
|9
|117
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|10
|136
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|11
|145
|C. Newton QB NE
|12
|164
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|13
|173
|D. Washington RB KC
|14
|192
|Bears DST CHI
|15
|201
|Y. Koo K ATL
|Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|23
|C. Godwin WR TB
|3
|34
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|4
|51
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|5
|62
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|6
|79
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|7
|90
|K. Johnson RB DET
|8
|107
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|9
|118
|A. Miller WR CHI
|10
|135
|D. Williams RB KC
|11
|146
|D. Brees QB NO
|12
|163
|D. Ozigbo RB JAC
|13
|174
|L. McCoy RB TB
|14
|191
|Chargers DST LAC
|15
|202
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Sir Isaak Newton-John
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|22
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|3
|35
|R. Woods WR LAR
|4
|50
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|63
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|6
|78
|D. Waller TE LV
|7
|91
|M. Jones WR DET
|8
|106
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|9
|119
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|10
|134
|D. Evans RB TEN
|11
|147
|J. Goff QB LAR
|12
|162
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|13
|175
|B. Love RB WAS
|14
|190
|Eagles DST PHI
|15
|203
|M. Badgley K LAC
|The Fantasy Football Team
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|2
|21
|D. Moore WR CAR
|3
|36
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|49
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|64
|C. Akers RB LAR
|6
|77
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|7
|92
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|105
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|120
|N. Hines RB IND
|10
|133
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|11
|148
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|12
|161
|D. Jones QB NYG
|13
|176
|J. Doyle TE IND
|14
|189
|Patriots DST NE
|15
|204
|M. Prater K DET
|Bulletproof Tiger
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|20
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|37
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|48
|K. Allen WR LAC
|5
|65
|J. White RB NE
|6
|76
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|7
|93
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|8
|104
|J. Howard RB MIA
|9
|121
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|10
|132
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|11
|149
|B. Snell RB PIT
|12
|160
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|13
|177
|Colts DST IND
|14
|188
|W. Lutz K NO
|15
|205
|J. Richard RB LV
|Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|2
|19
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|38
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|4
|47
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|5
|66
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|6
|75
|P. Williams WR MIA
|7
|94
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|8
|103
|B. Scott RB PHI
|9
|122
|S. Sims WR WAS
|10
|131
|C. Thompson RB JAC
|11
|150
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|12
|159
|Steelers DST PIT
|13
|178
|M. Williams WR LAC
|14
|187
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|15
|206
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|The Mighty "Q"uarantine
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|18
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|39
|J. Taylor RB IND
|4
|46
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|5
|67
|D. Parker WR MIA
|6
|74
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|7
|95
|D. Samuel WR SF
|8
|102
|J. Allen QB BUF
|9
|123
|N. Harry WR NE
|10
|130
|E. Sanders WR NO
|11
|151
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|12
|158
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|13
|179
|Bills DST BUF
|14
|186
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|15
|207
|M. Gay K TB
|USA Elite
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|17
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|40
|A. Brown WR TEN
|4
|45
|R. Mostert RB SF
|5
|68
|J. Landry WR CLE
|6
|73
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|96
|M. Breida RB MIA
|8
|101
|J. Brown WR BUF
|9
|124
|J. Cook TE NO
|10
|129
|A. Dillon RB GB
|11
|152
|J. Smith TE TEN
|12
|157
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|13
|180
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|14
|185
|Saints DST NO
|15
|208
|J. Myers K SEA
|Reach for the Kyler
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|13
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|2
|16
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|41
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|4
|44
|R. Jones RB TB
|5
|69
|K. Murray QB ARI
|6
|72
|D. Swift RB DET
|7
|97
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|8
|100
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|9
|125
|P. Campbell WR IND
|10
|128
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|11
|153
|S. Watkins WR KC
|12
|156
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|13
|181
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|14
|184
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|209
|Titans DST TEN
|The Chark Foundation
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|14
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|15
|K. Drake RB ARI
|3
|42
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|4
|43
|D. Chark WR JAC
|5
|70
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|6
|71
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|7
|98
|H. Henry TE LAC
|8
|99
|D. Harris RB NE
|9
|126
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|10
|127
|T. Brady QB TB
|11
|154
|N. Fant TE DEN
|12
|155
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|13
|182
|Rams DST LAR
|14
|183
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|15
|210
|M. Crosby K GB