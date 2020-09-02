Watch Now: Fantasy Football Today Mailbag: Monday, August 24th ( 5:51 )

For those of you who listen to our Fantasy Football Today podcast, you know every year we do a league with our listeners. It's a lot of fun, and gaining entry into the league usually requires doing something creative.

This year, we got plenty of parody songs making fun of me, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Ben Gretch and especially Adam Aizer. There were funny poems, inspiring stories and just amazing stuff from people who spend a lot of time listening to our voices.

I can't say thank you enough for taking your time to follow us and download our show. We hope to entertain you and provide quality Fantasy advice on a daily basis. The relationship with our audience is something we cherish, and it's why this league is always so great.

This is a 14-team PPR league, and you can see the full results below. I shared my team this season with Todd Rones, and I'll show you how we built our roster.

We had the No. 10 pick, and we went with Josh Jacobs. It could be a mistake to pass on other running backs like Derrick Henry, Miles Sanders and Joe Mixon, but Jacobs could be amazing if he catches more passes. And we know he's hoping for 60 receptions this year.

We went RB-RB with this team, and I loved getting Nick Chubb in Round 2. Jacobs and Chubb are better in non-PPR leagues, but both could challenge to lead the NFL in rushing this season. And it wouldn't be a surprise if either accomplished that feat.

We've been telling you all offseason about the wide receiver value in Rounds 3 and 4, even in a 14-team league, and we ended up with Odell Beckham and Tyler Lockett in those spots. Todd and I debated Beckham vs. Terry McLaurin and Amari Cooper, and we went with Beckham hoping that he rebounds this year.

You know I'm not one to draft quarterbacks early, but we felt Dak Prescott was the best value selection in Round 5. And we still got solid running back and wide receiver depth with Preston Williams, Antonio Gibson, Boston Scott, Steven Sims and Chris Thompson with our next five picks.

Waiting on a tight end paid off with Mike Gesicki in Round 11, and I consider him a top-10 Fantasy option this year. We took fliers on Mike Williams and Van Jefferson, and Williams (shoulder) could be a steal if he doesn't miss much time early in the season.

I like this team a lot for a 14-team league, and I hope Todd does also. Check out all the results below, and you can see the Fantasy managers in this league know what they are doing. They must listen to a great podcast for advice.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Zach Berger

2. Patrick McGlinchey

3. Jordan Krasner

4. Peter Walker

5. Ben Gretch

6. Heath Cummings

7. Isaak Olson

8. Joe Capalbo

9. Justin Keller

10. Jamey Eisenberg and Todd Rones

11. Ben Fisher and Chad Meldrum

12. Alan Geiger

13. Adam Aizer

14. Dave Richard and Joey Wright