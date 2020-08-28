Watch Now: Patrick Mahomes Taken In Round One ( 1:49 )

Welcome to our 'Undercover Mock' series, where our analysts will surreptitiously go into Fantasy football mock drafts with real people. Unlike our expert mock drafts, you won't see Patrick Mahomes falling to the third round here. These are real mock drafts with folks who don't hyper-analyze Fantasy Football. We're trying to show you how to find real advantages drafting with real people.

Nearly every single mock draft we've done since last February has not featured a quarterback in Round 1. That's gonna change. At least for this edition of Undercover Mock.

Though I would never ever recommend taking a quarterback in the first round of a draft in a league that only requires one in a starting lineup, a lot of Fantasy folks are going to be in drafts where it happens. They might even see two quarterbacks go in Round 1.

I'm doing this to show two things:

Yes, you can build a decent roster by taking a quarterback first.

No, you still shouldn't take a quarterback super early given the values you'll see at quarterback later on.



12-team non-PPR, 9th pick

DATE, TIME, SITE: Thursday, Aug. 27, 8:30 p.m., Yahoo

Thursday, Aug. 27, 8:30 p.m., Yahoo OBJECTIVE: What does a team look like with a quarterback in Round 1?

The first curveball in our draft was that Patrick Mahomes went fourth overall! Someone else had the same idea I had. It's not something I'm used to seeing, but it's completely possible this happens in your draft if someone wants Mahomes bad enough.

This was cool. Now we'll see how TWO teams that take a quarterback in Round 1 turn out. Picking ninth, I took Jackson even though my gag reflex was in full force.

This is when I realized something kind of interesting: Mahomes and Jackson as first-rounders meant that two players who normally would go in Round 1 would get pushed into Round 2. And two players who might have gone within the top-15 were now going to get pushed to 16th overall, which was where my second-round pick was.

This was a silver lining I never really considered until now. Austin Ekeler, Davante Adams and Julio Jones were all on the board for my second pick (Clyde Edwards-Helaire went one spot in front of me!).

It wasn't an easy decision, but I chose Ekeler. I would rather have the running back with top-10 potential than the receiver with top-5 potential. Maybe that sounds preposterous to you, but I figured the running backs that would be left in late Round 3 would pale in comparison to the receivers. I had to get a running back I was comfortable starting or else I wouldn't have felt good about my team.

Here were the best players available in my rankings when I was up at 3.09:

You never want to feel like you're in a bad spot when it's Round 3. However, this wasn't ideal. No one slipped and there was no obvious pick, but at least I felt good about taking Ekeler when I did because I'd need some Pepto Bismol if Gurley was my top rusher.

I went with Kupp. Last season's finish be damned, the belief is the Rams will use Kupp a bunch regardless of their formations. He and Jared Goff have obvious chemistry, particularly in the red zone (16 touchdowns in his past 24 games).

Funny how the guy who you'd run to take stomach remedy medicine over would also be the one you'd clutch like your favorite family heirloom just a few picks later. With Ridley and Andrews no longer there to tempt me, and with Lockett someone I was willing to pass over, I chose Gurley in Round 4. Tacky to think that seven picks made that much of a difference, but it did. He's someone I Don't Wanna Draft, but the value was better in Round 4 knowing that nothing was promised at running back in Round 5.

Having two serviceable running backs and a very good wide receiver on my team, along with last year's MVP, didn't feel so bad. It wasn't splashy, but I didn't quite feel like my team was at such a large disadvantage just because I took Jackson first.

I locked up the Rams' top two targets in Round 5 when Robert Woods was the pick. He was the best available player in my rankings. But I realized after the fact that taking two receivers from the same team may have been a flaw in my roster build.

At least one of Woods and Kupp had 10-plus non-PPR points in 10 of 15 games last season, and they both had 10-plus in the same week four times. It's good to have one productive player out of the two most weeks, but couldn't I have found another player who would give me the chance of getting more productive weeks alongside Kupp? Maybe I should have taken Marquise Brown instead of Woods since he was my next-highest ranked player, though I like Woods' safe floor more.

Ronald Jones is a running back I'm excited for this season as the lead back in Tampa Bay. Getting him in Round 6 solidified my running back group. Had I known for sure I would have gotten him in Round 6, I might not have taken Gurley in Round 4. But at the very least Jones can start as the Flex and is my insurance in case Gurley gets hurt.

My quarterback-driven team through six picks:

QB Lamar Jackson

RB Austin Ekeler

RB Todd Gurley

WR Cooper Kupp

WR Robert Woods

FLEX Ronald Jones

I loved the value of A.J. Green in Round 7. A lot of folks seem to be sour on him since he's struggling with another leg injury in camp, but his upside can be seriously good and the Bengals offense appears is on the rise with rookie Joe Burrow drawing rave reviews every week. He'll ultimately be my insurance in case the Rams duo just doesn't pan out.I paired him with Evan Engram in Round 8 now that it appears he's healthy and potentially running as the Giants' top pass-catcher.

By the end of this mock's eighth round, people either really loved drafting DSTs or they hopped off the mock and had the autodraft take kickers and defenses for them. So I'll only share the results through eight rounds.

First eight picks:

QB Lamar Jackson

RB Austin Ekeler

RB Todd Gurley

WR Cooper Kupp

WR Robert Woods

TE Evan Engram

FLEX Ronald Jones

BN A.J. Green

I think it's a competitive core. Is it a great core? You bet your butt it's not. And it's tough to expect a great team when you're taking a quarterback in Round 1. Had I not taken Jackson in Round 1, my team may have looked like this:

QB Dak Prescott

RB Miles Sanders

RB Todd Gurley

WR Davante Adams

WR Cooper Kupp

TE Evan Engram

FLEX Ronald Jones

BN A.J. Green

That team looks much better to me. By downgrading from Jackson to Prescott, I would have been stronger at running back and receiver. What a boost.

What about the team that took Mahomes at fourth overall? How's their team? Well, here it is through seven rounds:

Uhh ... okay. Kind of a Chiefs feel here. Probably a Kansas City fan messing around while chowing down on Jack Stack BBQ. Let's clean it up a little and see what it would look like if he took the mock seriously:

QB Patrick Mahomes

RB Cam Akers

RB David Johnson

WR Mike Evans

WR DK Metcalf

TE Travis Kelce

BN J.K. Dobbins

That's better, but it's still not great. This isn't just the price you pay for taking a quarterback in Round 1, but in this case, someone passed on Alvin Kamara to draft Mahomes! That's just something I couldn't do in a one-quarterback league.

Lessons learned

You have to really, really love Mahomes or Jackson if you take them in Round 1 because you'll pass on so many other exceptional players that can better serve your Fantasy roster.

If you MUST take one of them, take them late in Round 1 so you can pick early in Round 2.



If you happen to see Mahomes or Jackson go ahead of you and you take the other passer later in Round 1, that will push a little bit of talent down into Round 2 for you to gobble up. That helps a little.



Gurley is one of a handful of running backs who might be considered unappealing. Getting those unappealing running backs as late as possible is crucial. You'll almost feel like you're getting a discount since the guy you might have reluctantly drafted was available a round later.



We got a good look at what taking two receivers from the same team means. It's not a league-winning plan, particularly in non-PPR, since rarely will receiver teammates deliver big numbers in the same week.



If I had to pick teammate receivers to draft, I'd probably prefer to spend later picks to get them. Tandems like DeVante Parker and Preston Williams, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Reagor and DeSean Jackson and two from Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate all have potential to create one good starting option for your squad. Drafting them later than I chose Kupp and Woods is a considerable, and beneficial, difference.



You shouldn't have to reach for a tight end. Engram sliding to Round 8 was really great, but even if he were taken before then, there were plenty of other options for my squad.



