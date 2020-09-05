Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Dan Quinn talks expectations for Todd Gurley ( 1:08 )

In what will be one of the most unusual seasons in league history, finding reliable 2020 Fantasy football advice will be more critical than ever. The depth of your 2020 Fantasy football picks will be tested by injuries and potential positive COVID-19 tests. Particularly at a high-value position like running back, finding depth in the middle and late rounds will be important, and a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings can help you figure out who to target.

Position battles have created potential high-upside 2020 Fantasy football sleepers like Antonio Gibson and Cam Akers. But where do they belong in the 2020 Fantasy football running back rankings, and what else do you need to know during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep? As you plan your upcoming drafts, you should listen to the latest 2020 Fantasy football advice from the team at SportsLine. They've put together a comprehensive 2020 Fantasy football draft bible that's the ultimate one-stop shop to help you set your 2020 Fantasy football strategy.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy football player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts.

Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith is ranked among the nation's most accurate Fantasy experts, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. All of them were dead-on last year, too.

Gibbs, for instance, told readers to pounce on Chris Godwin and Dalvin Cook, but avoid Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. This trio brings decades of Fantasy football advice and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, tips and much more.

Their 2020 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft. Head to SportsLine now to get it all now.

Best 2020 Fantasy football targets

The guide includes the top 2020 Fantasy football busts:

Nick Chubb, Browns: Cleveland's top running back is coming off an incredible season in which he rushed for 1,494 yards and scored eight times, but it's certainly worth noting what happened to Chubb's usage in the passing game after Kareem Hunt came back from suspension. Chubb was targeted no more than three times in his final seven games and only had 20 touches once in his final five games after topping that mark in 10 of his first 11 contests.

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals: Hopkins is still an extremely productive player, but assuming that he'll carry a 30 percent target share and a 40 percent air yards share in Arizona is a mistake. The Cardinals utilized four-receiver sets 33 percent of the time in 2019, while no other team used them more than 10 percent.

Hunter Henry, Chargers: Henry has produced when he's been on the field, but he's already missed 23 games in his four-year career and won't have the benefit of catching passes from Philip Rivers in 2020. Rivers had a down year in 2019 but still had a catchable target rate of 78.4 percent, while new Chargers starter Tyrod Taylor had rates of 71.5, 73.1 and 71.1 in three years as Buffalo's starter.

How to make your 2020 Fantasy football draft picks

SportsLine's Fantasy football draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but SportsLine's experts say he won't even be in the top 30 at his own position. You can find out who it is, and see SportsLine's complete 2020 Fantasy football guide, right here.

So what is the value of every single player for 2020 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2020 Fantasy football draft bible and cheat sheet, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.