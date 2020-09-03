Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Dan Quinn talks expectations for Todd Gurley ( 1:08 )

The Buccaneers' backfield became even more crowded on Wednesday, as the team signed Leonard Fournette just two days after he was released by the Jaguars. Tampa Bay already had Ronald Jones, Dare Ogunbowale, LeSean McCoy and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Adding Fournette to the mix potentially caps the upside of every back, changing up the 2020 Fantasy football rankings. How should you approach the Bucs' backfield during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep? And which 2020 Fantasy football rookies can make an impact across the league?

As you plan your upcoming drafts, you should listen to the latest 2020 Fantasy football advice

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy football player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts.

Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith is ranked among the nation's most accurate Fantasy experts, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. All of them were dead-on last year, too.

Gibbs, for instance, told readers to pounce on Chris Godwin and Dalvin Cook, but avoid Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. This trio brings decades of Fantasy football advice and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, tips and much more.

Best 2020 Fantasy football targets

The guide includes Gibbs' Fantasy football snake draft strategy:

Don't be afraid to go for stacks in the early rounds: Many other Fantasy players will stock up on running backs early, but you can still from the nucleus of a championship team by moving in another unique direction. You can go for upside by pairing quarterbacks with their top receiving targets. For example, there is more than one way to exploit the Chiefs' passing game for Fantasy purposes.

WR is deep: If you hammer the running back position in the first two to three rounds, there will still be very strong wide receivers available to anchor that position. They include D.J. Chark, who Gibbs says will be a top-10 wide receiver this season, the underrated Tyler Lockett, and DeVante Parker, who still has doubters to silence.

Mining for late-round sleepers: In the final rounds, you should grab important insurance players like Tony Pollard and Chase Edmonds. There are also several 2020 Fantasy football deep sleepers to consider.

Chris Herndon has a budding rapport with Sam Darnold and could morph into a Fantasy TE1 this season. Allen Lazard has gained the confidence of Aaron Rodgers and is a top late choice to emerge as a possible starting Fantasy wide receiver in 2020.

How to make your 2020 Fantasy football draft picks

A massive bust you need to steer completely clear of is a player going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but won't even be in the top 30 at his own position.

So what is the value of every single player for 2020 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2020 Fantasy football draft bible and cheat sheet, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.