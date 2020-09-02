Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Dan Quinn talks expectations for Todd Gurley ( 1:08 )

To have a clear edge on draft day, you must come well-prepared. As the old saying dictates, "knowledge is power." However, with many parents home-schooling their children and life getting constantly disrupted due to COVID-19, 2020 Fantasy football draft prep could be a challenge. Which 2020 Fantasy football breakouts exist in this year's rookie class? Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire live up to the hype in Kansas City, or will he be among the top 2020 Fantasy football busts? And how will Tom Brady fare in Florida after two decades with the Patriots?

Best 2020 Fantasy football targets

The guide includes Gibbs' 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts:

Breakout: D.J. Chark, WR, Jaguars: Jacksonville was searching for a wideout to take on a prominent role in the passing game. Until Chark showed promise last season, Jaguars fans were yearning for the days of Jimmy Smith. He finished with eight touchdowns on more than 70 receptions a year ago.

Sleeper: Parris Campbell, WR, Colts: There was buzz surrounding Campbell last year during the preseason, yet he quickly fell off the map because of injuries and mediocre QB play. In Year 2, however, Campbell could become relevant due to an upgrade at quarterback to Philip Rivers. While many see him as a speed demon, Campbell may be more well-rounded and statistically tempting than you might expect.

Bust: Nick Chubb, RB, Browns: Some fantasy owners are concerned about the presence of Kareem Hunt. He is the top running back in the receiving game for the Browns, which prevents Chubb from garnering true Fantasy RB1 status.

Gibbs warns that Chubb may see his output curtailed more than you may expect, and he should be avoided in the range where he is being drafted.

