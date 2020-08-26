Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Dan Quinn talks expectations for Todd Gurley ( 1:08 )

As you get closer to Fantasy football season, you will have a strong picture of your favorite players to target. As you work through your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep, you'll develop an affinity for certain players you might prefer to select. However, being aware of offensive personnel and schemes will help you determine which players are being overdrafted and who to avoid in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings. In fact, two players to consider passing on when their names come up in your draft queue are from the Cleveland Browns.

Nick Chubb is one of the most overvalued players who owners are targeting as part of their 2020 Fantasy football strategy. New tight end Austin Hooper may end up regretting the decision to leave Atlanta, but where should he be in your 2020 Fantasy football tight end rankings? As you plan your upcoming drafts, you should listen to the latest 2020 Fantasy football advice from the team at SportsLine. They've put together a comprehensive 2020 Fantasy football draft bible that's the ultimate one-stop shop to help you set your 2020 Fantasy football strategy.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy football player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts.

Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith is ranked among the nation's most accurate Fantasy experts, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. All of them were dead-on last year, too.

Gibbs, for instance, told readers to pounce on Chris Godwin and Dalvin Cook, but avoid Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. This trio brings decades of Fantasy football advice and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, tips and much more.

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns: In the first half of last season, Chubb looked like a Fantasy star. He was performing just outside the top five at running back, but as many of those who rostered him feared, the return of Kareem Hunt cut into his output. Yet many owners seem to be forgetting that Hunt will retain a major role in the Browns' offense this year.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars: Fournette finally stayed healthy and delivered the best Fantasy football season of his career in 2019. He also finished just outside the top five at running back despite a lack of TD production. Yet even if Fournette sees positive regression in scoring this year, he should not be drafted among the top 15 running backs.

Austin Hooper, TE, Browns: Hooper played at a very high statistical level for a large portion of the 2019 season. He benefited from playing in a pass-happy Atlanta offense and was targeted frequently. Now he moves to Cleveland, where the offense will be more balanced and another tight end may cut into Hooper's targets.

There is also an obvious downgrade at quarterback, where Hooper has traded in Matt Ryan for Baker Mayfield.

SportsLine's Fantasy football draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but SportsLine's experts say he won't even be in the top 30 at his own position.

So what is the value of every single player for 2020 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2020 Fantasy football draft bible and cheat sheet, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.