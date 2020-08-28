Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Dan Quinn talks expectations for Todd Gurley ( 1:08 )

In Fantasy football IDP leagues, linebackers, defensive backs and defensive linemen get points for tackles, sacks and turnovers. Players like Cameron Jordan and Jamal Adams are superstars, while rookies like Chase Young and Xavier McKinney could be instant impact performers. But who should you have high up in your 2020 Fantasy football IDP rankings? Which 2020 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts should you watch out for? And which 2020 Fantasy football rookies can make waves in an offseason defined by the coronavirus pandemic?

Best 2020 Fantasy football targets

The guide includes Engel's targets for your 2020 Fantasy football IDP picks:

Cory Littleton, LB, Raiders: Littleton did a little bit of everything for the Rams last year, most notably registering 134 tackles. He was a major offseason addition for the Raiders and will be a frequent playmaker because of his wide range.

Las Vegas was looking to add speed at LB and Littleton fit the bill. He excels in coverage and will be a versatile IDP performer with a prime role.

Jamal Adams, S, Seahawks: There may be concern that his IDP totals could slip in a scheme that rarely seems to change, but Pete Carroll intends to let Adams roam and wreck offenses in the manner that made him an All-Pro with the Jets. Don't bump him down your IDP draft boards.

Montez Sweat, DL, Washington: As a rookie in 2019, Sweat made his presence felt immediately with 50 tackles and seven sacks. The defensive line is possibly the strongest unit on the roster, and Sweat could combine with Chase Young to form a dominant duo for years to come. Sweat might share snaps at DE, yet he makes the most of his reps and should continue to improve in Year Two.

