Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Dan Quinn talks expectations for Todd Gurley ( 1:08 )

Staying on top of the latest Fantasy football news is not easy. This is especially true in an unusual preseason due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are no preseason games and rookies have already been deprived of quality camp time. So it is imperative that you head into your draft fully informed during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep. You don't want to be the one who takes a player too early because you had him too high in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings.

It's also important to know which positional battles to monitor and draft accordingly. This is especially true at running back, the position of highest demand in Fantasy football. Running backs who have changed teams and clubs that have drafted 2020 Fantasy football rookies could shake up the position.

As you plan your upcoming drafts, you should listen to the latest 2020 Fantasy football advice from the team at SportsLine. They've put together a comprehensive 2020 Fantasy football draft bible that's the ultimate one-stop shop to help you set your 2020 Fantasy football strategy.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy football player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts.

Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith is ranked among the nation's most accurate Fantasy experts, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. All of them were dead-on last year, too.

Gibbs, for instance, told readers to pounce on Chris Godwin and Dalvin Cook, but avoid Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. This trio brings decades of Fantasy football advice and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, tips and much more. Their 2020 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft. Head to SportsLine now to get it all now.

Best 2020 Fantasy football targets

The guide includes Smith's running back committees to watch:

Washington Football Team: The loss of Derrius Guice has thrown this situation into disarray since Washington no longer has a potential featured back. Fantasy players may want Adrian Peterson to fade away to further clear this picture up. There is now significant buzz surrounding rookie Antonio Gibson, an exciting dual threat. If Bryce Love is healthy, he could emerge as the best of the bunch.

New England Patriots: You should expect a new-look offense with Cam Newton leading the way, and the Patriots' running backs have varying skill sets that can complement the new QB. Will anyone emerge as a viable Fantasy option? Sony Michel has a foot problem, while James White is versatile and should remain a steady contributor. The Pats also added veteran Lamar Miller for further depth.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ronald Jones showed signs of promise late in the 2019 season. Peyton Barber is now in Washington, so will Jones now assume a lead role? The Buccaneers drafted Ke'Shawn Vaughn, but he already missed time because of health concerns. Tampa Bay also signed LeSean McCoy to stir more uncertainty.

How to make your 2020 Fantasy football draft picks

SportsLine's Fantasy football draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but SportsLine's experts say he won't even be in the top 30 at his own position. You can find out who it is, and see SportsLine's complete 2020 Fantasy football guide, right here.

So what is the value of every single player for 2020 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2020 Fantasy football draft bible and cheat sheet, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.